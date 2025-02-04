Prabowo discusses price of rice with defense, agriculture ministers

'Cracking down': President Prabowo Subianto (center) chairs a meeting on Feb. 3, 2025, on food security along with Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman (right). (The Jakarta Post/Agriculture Ministry)

The meeting was organized at the headquarters of the Agriculture Ministry in South Jakarta, after the President wrapped up his unannounced inspection of the distribution of free meals to students.

P resident Prabowo Subianto on Monday held an unscheduled meeting with Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to discuss the floor price of unhusked rice for farmers.

During the meeting, President Prabowo held a teleconference with farmers, agriculture instructors and rice milling operators, as well as the heads of local agriculture agencies in the country.

In his statement, Prabowo said that all stakeholders in the agriculture business must accept the Rp 6,500 floor price for unhusked rice from farmers.

"I have to repeat that the floor price must be Rp 6,500. All ministers, all my assistants, staff and experts will have to come up with steps to implement this," President Prabowo said in a statement, as quoted by Antara.

Prabowo also said that he would take measures to crack down on business players who failed to comply with the price policy.