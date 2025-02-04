Prabowo discusses price of rice with defense, agriculture ministers

The meeting was organized at the headquarters of the Agriculture Ministry in South Jakarta, after the President wrapped up his unannounced inspection of the distribution of free meals to students.
resident Prabowo Subianto on Monday held an unscheduled meeting with Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to discuss the floor price of unhusked rice for farmers.
The meeting was organized at the headquarters of the Agriculture Ministry in South Jakarta, after the President wrapped up his unannounced inspection of the distribution of free meals to students.
During the meeting, President Prabowo held a teleconference with farmers, agriculture instructors and rice milling operators, as well as the heads of local agriculture agencies in the country.
In his statement, Prabowo said that all stakeholders in the agriculture business must accept the Rp 6,500 floor price for unhusked rice from farmers.
"I have to repeat that the floor price must be Rp 6,500. All ministers, all my assistants, staff and experts will have to come up with steps to implement this," President Prabowo said in a statement, as quoted by Antara.
Read also: Prabowo monitors free meals program as problems appear
Prabowo also said that he would take measures to crack down on business players who failed to comply with the price policy.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!