Prabowo monitors free meals program as problems appear

resident Prabowo Subianto finally conducted “an impromptu visit” to several schools in Jakarta on Monday to observe the implementation of his flagship free nutritious meals program.
Problems surrounding the program have emerged, including incidents of food poisoning, delivery delays and partners allegedly withdrawing from the program because of delayed payments from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN).
During the Monday visit, Prabowo observed meal distribution at State Elementary School (SD) 05 Jati and State Kindergarten (TK) 02 in Pulogadung, East Jakarta, where he spoke with teachers to assess the program’s implementation.
He later inspected a designated kitchen in Rawamangun, where meals are prepared before delivery to schools.
Since the program launched on Jan. 6, concerns have emerged regarding its implementation. Recent social media reports suggested that some small and medium enterprise (SME) partners had withdrawn because of late reimbursements.
Read also: Dozens of small businesses fall victim to scam linked to free meals program
BGN head Dadan Hindayana, however, was quick to deny the claims.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!