Jakarta Post
Govt walks back subsidized LPG policy after backlash

Since the policy was implemented, however, long queues have formed outside approved LPG distributors across various regions, with thousands of residents expressing frustration over their struggle to obtain the cooking gas.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 5, 2025

Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government's new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers. (Antara Foto/Putra M. Akbar)

T

he government decided to walk back its abrupt decision to ban small retailers from selling 3-kilogram canisters of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) after the policy caused shortages and long waiting lines across the country.

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party stated that the president has instructed Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia to allow retailers to sell the 3-kg LPG canisters.

"In the meantime, the government will gradually register these retailers as official sub-distributors to ensure [compliance with the government’s price cap] and prevent LPG prices from becoming excessively high for the public," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dasco also clarified that the policy to limit distribution of the 3-kg LPG canisters was not President Prabowo’s initiative, but that of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry. The President decided to intervene after receiving reports that the new sales regulation led to long queues as the public struggled to purchase the cooking gas, Kompas reported.

The Ministry set a sales limit on 3-kg canisters of the cooking gas to official distributors through a new regulation on Feb. 1, in a bid to tighten government oversight and targeted distribution.

Only households, microbusinesses, small farmers and small-scale fishermen are allowed to purchase the fuel. Eligible buyers must first register on a government website and present their ID at the point of sale.

Read also: House urges uninterrupted access to LPG subidy amid transition

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

More in Indonesia

 View more
Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo unlikely to conduct reshuffle unless 'urgent factors' arise
A worker walks in front of the state palace on Nov. 10, 2024, at the government offices complex in the future capital of Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. President Prabowo Subianto has said that within the next five years, he will make the new capital city the center of government political activities, where most of his administration's executive, legislative and judicial activities will take place
Archipelago

Budget for new capital remains intact, Basuki Hadimuljono says
Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government's new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Politics

Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram lique- fied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Monday, February 3, 2025. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government's new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Politics

Protesters hold posters read "Dipisahkan Qunut, Disatukan Tambang" (Separated by Qunut, United by Mining) during a protest against Islamic group Muhammadiyah's decision to accept the government's offer on coal mining concessions in Sleman, Yogyakarta on July 27, 2024.
Editorial

Mining permits for all?

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Regulations

Revised SOEs Law paves way for Danantara after 'compromises'

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Trump's first week: Shaping policies, markets and global reactions
Companies

Honda shares jump on reports it wants Nissan as subsidiary
Academia

Free nutritious meals for resilient agrifood systems
Academia

Why DeepSeek's AI leap puts China in front for now
Markets

Fuel shortages hit Shell, BP stations because of shipping delays: Ministry
Academia

The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders
Academia

The price the poor are paying for LPG subsidy failures
Politics

Prabowo unlikely to conduct reshuffle unless 'urgent factors' arise
