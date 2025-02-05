TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo unlikely to conduct reshuffle unless ‘urgent factors’ arise

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 5, 2025

Prabowo unlikely to conduct reshuffle unless ‘urgent factors’ arise Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

he series of controversies embroiling several ministers in President Prabowo Subianto’s first 100 days in office has prompted calls for the reshuffle of his bloated Red and White cabinet, although observers say it is unlikely to happen soon unless “urgent factors” arise.

Prabowo marked his 100th day in office last week with an impressive approval rating of 80 percent, surpassing even his popular predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who secured ratings of 65 and 75 percent, respectively, in his two-term presidency.

However, despite the impressively high approval ratings, one of the country’s largest cabinets in history, with more than 100 members, has already been dogged by controversies that analysts warn may hinder the President from delivering his campaign promises and people-centered policies.

The most recent controversy involved Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who set a sales limit on 3-kilogram canisters of subsidized cooking gas to “authorized distributors” through a new regulation on Feb. 1 in a bid to tighten government oversight and targeted distribution.

Most Indonesian households rely on the 3-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters, commonly known as "melon canisters” and distinguished by their bright green color, which are sold at around Rp 20,000 (U$1.22) per unit under government subsidies.

The move resulted in a public backlash after people struggled to find the LPG canisters, usually sold at small stalls or convenience stores, prompting President Prabowo to instruct the energy minister to allow retailers to sell the 3-kg LPG canisters again.

Read also: House urges uninterrupted access to LPG subidy amid transition

Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo unlikely to conduct reshuffle unless ‘urgent factors’ arise
A worker walks in front of the state palace on Nov. 10, 2024, at the government offices complex in the future capital of Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. President Prabowo Subianto has said that within the next five years, he will make the new capital city the center of government political activities, where most of his administration’s executive, legislative and judicial activities will take place
Archipelago

Budget for new capital remains intact, Basuki Hadimuljono says
Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government’s new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Politics

Govt walks back subsidized LPG policy after backlash

Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram lique- fied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Monday, February 3, 2025. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government’s new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Politics

Govt walks back subsidized LPG policy after backlash
Protesters hold posters read “Dipisahkan Qunut, Disatukan Tambang“ (Separated by Qunut, United by Mining) during a protest against Islamic group Muhammadiyah's decision to accept the government's offer on coal mining concessions in Sleman, Yogyakarta on July 27, 2024.
Editorial

Mining permits for all?

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Regulations

Revised SOEs Law paves way for Danantara after ‘compromises’

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!