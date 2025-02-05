Prabowo unlikely to conduct reshuffle unless ‘urgent factors’ arise

he series of controversies embroiling several ministers in President Prabowo Subianto’s first 100 days in office has prompted calls for the reshuffle of his bloated Red and White cabinet, although observers say it is unlikely to happen soon unless “urgent factors” arise.
Prabowo marked his 100th day in office last week with an impressive approval rating of 80 percent, surpassing even his popular predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who secured ratings of 65 and 75 percent, respectively, in his two-term presidency.
However, despite the impressively high approval ratings, one of the country’s largest cabinets in history, with more than 100 members, has already been dogged by controversies that analysts warn may hinder the President from delivering his campaign promises and people-centered policies.
The most recent controversy involved Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who set a sales limit on 3-kilogram canisters of subsidized cooking gas to “authorized distributors” through a new regulation on Feb. 1 in a bid to tighten government oversight and targeted distribution.
Most Indonesian households rely on the 3-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters, commonly known as "melon canisters” and distinguished by their bright green color, which are sold at around Rp 20,000 (U$1.22) per unit under government subsidies.
The move resulted in a public backlash after people struggled to find the LPG canisters, usually sold at small stalls or convenience stores, prompting President Prabowo to instruct the energy minister to allow retailers to sell the 3-kg LPG canisters again.
