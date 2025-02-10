Foreign Ministry denies reports of unclear communication under Sugiono

The Foreign Ministry has denied reports of unclear communication under Minister Sugiono, following viral social media posts that cite a news report suggesting a chaotic work environment at the ministry since he assumed office three months ago.

"The ministry has clear working methods, including communication between the minister and echelon 1 officials," ministry spokesperson Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat said in a statement on Monday, adding that Sugiono has even, on several occasions, directly contacted echelon 2 officials for technical advice.

Echelon 1 officials are senior officials and often include secretaries-general, inspectors general, directors general of ministries, while echelon 2 is a director-level position or the head of a division or secretary to a director general.

“Communication is conducted in a two-way manner,” Roy said. “I myself am an example of this and can provide undeniable testimony regarding this.”

The working methods, Roy added, actually have many forms “and therefore there is no need to debate [further] whether [an instruction] was conveyed in written or verbal form”.

The spokesperson did not specify the media outlet or social media posts in question.

But in a report published on Feb. 2 in Tempo cited an unnamed diplomat with a long stint in Europe who described the ministry’s situation as “very chaotic” due to an unclear distribution of tasks and because Sugiono issued directives verbally rather than in writing via his personal secretary.