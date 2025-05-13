TheJakartaPost

Paving the way for promoting a resilient Indonesian tourism brand

Although the national tourism development strategy is included in the 2025–2029 development plan, practical and detailed strategic planning remains absent.

Denisa Ruvianty (The Jakarta Post)
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Tue, May 13, 2025

A tour guide stands at Borobudur Temple, the world's largest Buddhist monument and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on Jan. 31, in Magelang, Central Java. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

A

s a vast nation blessed with diverse tourist destinations, rich culture and warm hospitality, Indonesia possesses unique characteristics that continue to captivate international travelers.

Foreign tourists not only generate significant revenue, but also serve as a powerful tool for nation branding, enhancing Indonesia’s presence on the global stage. In 2017, tourism emerged as Indonesia’s second-largest source of foreign exchange, contributing US$15 billion, just below crude palm oil (CPO) at $17 billion.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the country recorded over 13.9 million international tourist arrivals in 2024, an increase from nearly 11.7 million in 2023. While these figures marked a significant recovery from the pandemic period, they still fell short of the pre-pandemic peak of over 16 million in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the tourism sector, with international arrivals plummeting to around 4 million in 2020, resulting in widespread job losses across the industry. Recovery only began at the end of 2022, buoyed by Indonesia’s role as the host of major international events such as the G20 Summit, World Tourism Day and the World Conference on Creative Economy.

However, during the almost three years of the pandemic, Indonesia missed a critical opportunity to strategize and strengthen its nation branding efforts.

In contrast to neighboring competitors like Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, who aggressively pursued global travelers through sustained campaigns, Indonesia appeared passive, adhering to a “business-as-usual” approach and allowing the sector to recover on autopilot.

Historically, Indonesia’s tourism industry thrived when prioritized by the government. The period from 2016 to 2019 can be considered a “golden age”, marked by consistent growth in international arrivals, from 11.5 million to 16.1 million visitors. During this period, the Indonesian government invested heavily in branding initiatives, both offline and online.

