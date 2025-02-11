IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen

A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

IKN Authority green and digital transformation deputy Mohammed Ali Berawi submitted his resignation letter last week, just as the government froze the budget for the development of the new capital in East Kalimantan.

IKN Authority green and digital transformation deputy Mohammed Ali Berawi said he submitted the letter to IKN Authority chairman Basuki Hadimuljono on Feb. 7, while also requesting a return to his home institution, the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Indonesia.

The head of the Indonesian Lecturers Association (ADI) further confirmed that his official departure is pending a Presidential Decree (Keppres), which is currently in process.

While awaiting the decree, Ali expressed his gratitude for having participated in the planning and development of the new capital.

"It is an honor for me to be involved in the IKN development," Ali said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com. He was appointed deputy on Oct. 13, 2022.

Ali’s involvement extended beyond his role as deputy for green and digital transformation.

