Jakarta Post
Prabowo to run again in 2029

Yerica Lai
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 15, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

resident Prabowo Subianto has accepted a request by his Gerindra Party to run for reelection in the next presidential race, a move that sets early the playing field for the 2029 poll and puts a greater demand for loyalty from his supporting political parties.

In an extraordinary congress held at the President's private residence in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, Gerindra’s executives and members agreed to nominate Prabowo to run for reelection in the next presidential race, according to the party’s secretary-general Ahmad Muzani.

"The Congress asked Pak Prabowo to run again as a presidential candidate […] All Gerindra Party members in Indonesia will continue to provide full support for and have faith in Pak Prabowo for the next five years,” Ahmad said in a press statement. 

Prabowo, according to Ahmad, responded to the party’s nomination with, “Inshallah [God willing]”, noting, however, that the President “asked for time to complete his duties as president and fulfill his promises to the people”.

Thursday’s event was initially planned as the party’s annual leadership meeting, but party executives and members attending the event unanimously agreed to turn it into an extraordinary congress, according to Gerindra executive chair Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.

Thursday’s event also concluded with the Gerindra Party unanimously reappointing Prabowo as chairman, mandating the retired Army general, who has led Gerindra since 2014, to continue to lead the nationalist party until 2030.

“The congress participants saw that Prabowo was still very much needed in providing strategic direction for the party,” Ahmad said.

