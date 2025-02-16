PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the last de facto opposition party, has said that it respected the idea of President Prabowo Subianto turning his Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) into a permanent coalition until 2029 amid concerns of an overburdened bureaucracy.
he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the last de facto opposition party, has said that it respects President Prabowo Subianto’s idea to turn his Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) into a permanent coalition until 2029 amid concerns of an overburdened bureaucracy.
“We would respect [the formation of a permanent KIM]. We can’t comment further [on a decision] that is the sovereignty and autonomy of another party to make,” PDI-P executive Said Abdullah said on Saturday, as quoted by Antara.
Said made his statement after he attended the anniversary celebration of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party on Saturday on behalf of the PDI-P.
PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri did not attend the event but sent Said and party treasurer Olly Dondokambey as her representatives.
When asked about the possibility of the PDI-P joining the KIM coalition, Said told reporters that the PDI-P’s loyalty would remain with the people.
“The PDI-P has its own stance. We are in a coalition with the people. [If there are other parties] that have the same orientation, we can form a coalition with them. We are the same as the Gerindra Party in this sense,” Said added.
The PDI-P holds the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives and is currently the only party at the national legislature outside of the Gerindra-led KIM coalition. It is expected to formally announce its stance on the Prabowo administration in an upcoming national congress in April, when the party is also expected to hold a chairmanship race.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.