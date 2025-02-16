PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition

President-elect Prabowo Subianto, along with his coalition members, gestures as he delivers a speech on March 20, 2024, in Jakarta, after the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced the 2024 presidential election results. (AFP/Willy Kurniawan)

President-elect Prabowo Subianto, along with his coalition members, gestures as he delivers a speech on March 20, 2024, in Jakarta, after the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced the 2024 presidential election results. (AFP/Willy Kurniawan)

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the last de facto opposition party, has said that it respected the idea of President Prabowo Subianto turning his Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) into a permanent coalition until 2029 amid concerns of an overburdened bureaucracy.

T he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the last de facto opposition party, has said that it respects President Prabowo Subianto’s idea to turn his Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) into a permanent coalition until 2029 amid concerns of an overburdened bureaucracy.

“We would respect [the formation of a permanent KIM]. We can’t comment further [on a decision] that is the sovereignty and autonomy of another party to make,” PDI-P executive Said Abdullah said on Saturday, as quoted by Antara.

Said made his statement after he attended the anniversary celebration of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party on Saturday on behalf of the PDI-P.

PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri did not attend the event but sent Said and party treasurer Olly Dondokambey as her representatives.

When asked about the possibility of the PDI-P joining the KIM coalition, Said told reporters that the PDI-P’s loyalty would remain with the people.

“The PDI-P has its own stance. We are in a coalition with the people. [If there are other parties] that have the same orientation, we can form a coalition with them. We are the same as the Gerindra Party in this sense,” Said added.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The PDI-P holds the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives and is currently the only party at the national legislature outside of the Gerindra-led KIM coalition. It is expected to formally announce its stance on the Prabowo administration in an upcoming national congress in April, when the party is also expected to hold a chairmanship race.