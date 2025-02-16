TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the last de facto opposition party, has said that it respected the idea of President Prabowo Subianto turning his Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) into a permanent coalition until 2029 amid concerns of an overburdened bureaucracy.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, February 16, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition President-elect Prabowo Subianto, along with his coalition members, gestures as he delivers a speech on March 20, 2024, in Jakarta, after the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced the 2024 presidential election results. (AFP/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the last de facto opposition party, has said that it respects President Prabowo Subianto’s idea to turn his Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) into a permanent coalition until 2029 amid concerns of an overburdened bureaucracy.

“We would respect [the formation of a permanent KIM]. We can’t comment further [on a decision] that is the sovereignty and autonomy of another party to make,” PDI-P executive Said Abdullah said on Saturday, as quoted by Antara.

Said made his statement after he attended the anniversary celebration of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party on Saturday on behalf of the PDI-P.

PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri did not attend the event but sent Said and party treasurer Olly Dondokambey as her representatives.

When asked about the possibility of the PDI-P joining the KIM coalition, Said told reporters that the PDI-P’s loyalty would remain with the people.

“The PDI-P has its own stance. We are in a coalition with the people. [If there are other parties] that have the same orientation, we can form a coalition with them. We are the same as the Gerindra Party in this sense,” Said added.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The PDI-P holds the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives and is currently the only party at the national legislature outside of the Gerindra-led KIM coalition. It is expected to formally announce its stance on the Prabowo administration in an upcoming national congress in April, when the party is also expected to hold a chairmanship race.

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Related Articles

Budget cuts affect dams, irrigation; may derail food self sufficiency

Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday

‘No politics’ in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Welcoming Jakarta’s new leaders

Related Article

Budget cuts affect dams, irrigation; may derail food self sufficiency

Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday

‘No politics’ in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Welcoming Jakarta’s new leaders

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

More in Indonesia

 View more
President-elect Prabowo Subianto, along with his coalition members, gestures as he delivers a speech on March 20, 2024, in Jakarta, after the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced the 2024 presidential election results.
Politics

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition
Newly installed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Cabinet stand at attention on Oct. 25, 2024, during a three-day special retreat at the Indonesian Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Politics

Govt to hold 'glamping' retreat for regional heads amid budget efficiency
High-rise window cleaners polish the facade of the Judicial Commission on March 21, 2024, in Senen, Central Jakarta.
Politics

Judicial Commission adopts WFH for budget efficiency

Highlight
An official of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian shows small gold bar minted by state-owned diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) in Jakarta on May 20, 2024.
Markets

Indonesian investors flock to gold amid economic uncertainty
Philippine drug convict and former death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso hugs her parents at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
Editorial

Saving Indonesians abroad?
Challenges: Between striving for academic excellence and adjusting to new cultures, Indonesian students abroad grapple with a series of adversity - often caused by their identity as 'foreigners'. (Unsplash/Joan Kwamboka)
Society

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Investors bleed trillions to rampant CSO extortion in industrial zones
Americas

Thousands of Indonesians in US marked for deportation
Art & Culture

Resistance, rebellion and song: How Pramoedya's spirit lives on in art
Politics

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition
Economy

China's central bank governor says stable yuan key to global financial stability
Americas

Trump and his deputies wield power with a 'macho' hand
Americas

BRICS summit planned for July in Rio: Brazil
Art & Culture

The perseverance of Wayan Karja
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.