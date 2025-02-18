Law minister confident about extraditing e-ID corruption fugitive from Singapore

aw Minister Supratman Andi Agtas has said he remains confident the government can meet the March 3 deadline to complete the extradition paperwork for Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman and graft suspect who was apprehended in Singapore last month.
“We have to be optimistic. [Indonesia and Singapore] are two friendly countries that have signed an extradition treaty,” Supratman, who is also a politician of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, said on Monday, as quoted by tempo.co.
Supratman said he had been working closely with Attorney General S.T. Burhanuddin and that the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) had handed over to the Law Ministry all the necessary paperwork to request the extradition of Paulus from Singapore.
“We will send all the documents Singapore needs as soon as we can,” Supratman said.
Once Indonesian officials submit the request, a Singaporean court will decide whether to grant or reject the extradition request. Should the court grant the request, Paulus will have a chance to appeal the ruling in Singapore.
The technicalities of the extradition itself will be attended to by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the National Police’s international relations division, according to Supratman.
