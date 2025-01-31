Govt pushes to meet deadline in e-ID graft fugitive extradition from Singapore

The government has until March 3 to submit a formal extradition request against Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman named suspect in the multitrilltion-rupiah e-ID corruption case, who fled to Singapore.
he government is racing to file the necessary paperwork to complete the extradition process against Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman and graft suspect, who was apprehended in Singapore last week.
The Singaporean Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) arrested Paulus, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin, on Jan. 22, ending his evasion for more than five years after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named him a suspect in a massive corruption case pertaining to e-ID procurement.
The arrest was made after the antigraft body made a request through the National Police’s international relations division for a provisional arrest warrant, which was eventually issued by a Singaporean court on Jan. 17.
The government is now looking to have Paulus returned to Jakarta, where he is expected to stand trial for allegedly colluding to help his company PT Sandipala Arthapura secure a rigged tender for the e-ID project. The extradition would use a mechanism based on a treaty signed by both countries in 2022.
The Law Ministry has until March 3, or 45 days from the Singaporean court issuing the arrest warrant against Paulus, to finish the necessary documents and formally submit an extradition request for the fugitive.
“We have formed a team consisting of officials from the Law Ministry, the KPK, the National Police, the Attorney General’s Office [AGO] and the Foreign Ministry. We’re confident that we can submit all ahead of the deadline,” Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
Read also: KPK makes headway in another stalled case after fugitive arrest in Singapore
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!