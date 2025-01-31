TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Govt pushes to meet deadline in e-ID graft fugitive extradition from Singapore

The government has until March 3 to submit a formal extradition request against Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman named suspect in the multitrilltion-rupiah e-ID corruption case, who fled to Singapore.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 31, 2025

PT Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives testimony as a witness during a hearing for the e-ID corruption case at the Jakarta Corruption Court on May 18, 2017. (Antara/Rosa Panggabean)

he government is racing to file the necessary paperwork to complete the extradition process against Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman and graft suspect, who was apprehended in Singapore last week.

The Singaporean Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) arrested Paulus, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin, on Jan. 22, ending his evasion for more than five years after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named him a suspect in a massive corruption case pertaining to e-ID procurement. 

The arrest was made after the antigraft body made a request through the National Police’s international relations division for a provisional arrest warrant, which was eventually issued by a Singaporean court on Jan. 17.

The government is now looking to have Paulus returned to Jakarta, where he is expected to stand trial for allegedly colluding to help his company PT Sandipala Arthapura secure a rigged tender for the e-ID project. The extradition would use a mechanism based on a treaty signed by both countries in 2022.

The Law Ministry has until March 3, or 45 days from the Singaporean court issuing the arrest warrant against Paulus, to finish the necessary documents and formally submit an extradition request for the fugitive.

“We have formed a team consisting of officials from the Law Ministry, the KPK, the National Police, the Attorney General’s Office [AGO] and the Foreign Ministry. We’re confident that we can submit all ahead of the deadline,” Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Read also: KPK makes headway in another stalled case after fugitive arrest in Singapore

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

KPK makes headway in another stalled case after fugitive arrest in Singapore

Govt eyes $6 billion in forex revenue from solar power exports

Why citizenship offer for mixed children lacks takers

Senior minister’s plan to visit political exiles abroad gets tepid response

Malaysia in talks to extradite 1MDB accused Jho Low

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Meeting daily needs: A social aid recipient receives a sack of rice from the government's food reserves distribution program at Dumai Post Office in Riau, on Oct. 29, 2024. The post office is slated to disburse 10 kilograms of rice to nearly 15,000 families registered as social aid recipients in Dumai in August, October and December.
Society

Bansos not affected by budget cut, says Sri Mulyani
PT Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives testimony as a witness during a hearing for the e-ID corruption case at the Jakarta Corruption Court on May 18, 2017.
Politics

Govt pushes to meet deadline in e-ID graft fugitive extradition from Singapore
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024.
Politics

Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

Pay your due: Palembang Ilir Barat Tax Office employees serve taxpayers submitting their annual tax returns on Feb. 29, 2024. The South Sumatra and Bangka Belitung office of the Directorate General of Taxation has already received 117,281 tax returns from individual taxpayers.
Regulations

Businesses decry new tax system as filing deadline nears
Marco Rubio speaks after he is sworn in as Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2025.
Editorial

Making America weak again
Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin addresses the audience in a panel discussion at the Business 20 (B20) Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Nov.13.
Society

Indonesia's health programs unswayed by US exit from WHO

Economy

Indonesia launches new credit scheme for labor-intensive industries
Academia

Is Indonesia’s ambition to become an international CCUS hub attainable?
Society

Bansos not affected by budget cut, says Sri Mulyani
Academia

eFishery scandal exposes weak governance in Indonesia's tech start-ups
Politics

Govt pushes to meet deadline in e-ID graft fugitive extradition from Singapore
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo gets a head start, at least on paper
Economy

Consumers at the heart of the ASEAN opportunity

Asia & Pacific

No fight back from RI migrant shot dead by Malaysian authorities, ministry says
