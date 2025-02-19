TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi asked the public to give the still new administration of President Prabowo a chance, noting that it would continuously look for solutions to address the challenges facing the nation.

Yerica Lai
Jakarta
Wed, February 19, 2025

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency Students belonging to the Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI) rally in Jakarta on Monday, February 17, 2025. In the protest, titled In- donesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), the students called for the revocation of budget cuts in the education sector, which they said would heavily impact tuition fees and scholarship funds. (Antara Foto/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto is facing the first major protests of his tenure just over three months after taking office, prompted by austerity measures intended to fund his ambitious campaign promises.

Marching with flags and banners reading “Indonesia Gelap” (dark Indonesia), thousands of students across the country recently took to the streets to protest new government policies they say are “increasingly repressive and harmful to the people”.

The demonstrations, coordinated by the All-Indonesia Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI), opposed Prabowo’s new budget cuts, including to the education sector, to fund his free nutritious meals program. 

In January, the President issued a presidential instruction calling for a total of Rp 306.7 trillion ($18.7 billion) in cuts to state spending in 2025 to fund his initiatives, including the free meals program. But on Saturday, the President said he was eyeing even more savings: over Rp 750 trillion through multiple phases of fiscal consolidation this year.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry will see up to Rp 8 trillion in cuts, including to a state-funded certification program for teachers nationwide that gives them access to monthly benefits.

Read also: 'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Schools minister Abdul Mu’ti said only half of this year’s initial target of 800,000 educators would be able to participate in the certification program, meaning less overall income for the country’s teachers.

This handout photograph taken and released on Feb. 3, 2025 by the Presidential Palace shows President Prabowo Subianto (standing, left) in a classroom at the Jati 05 Pagi State Elementary School as part of his inspection of the recently launched nationwide free meals program for schoolchildren, in East Jakarta.
Society

BGN trains thousands to accelerate free nutritious meal program
A user uses Instagram and TikTok on Jan. 31, 2025, in Cimahi, West Java.
Society

Age limit on social media not only solution to protect minors: Discussion
Students hold a rally as part of the Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) movement to oppose budget-cutting policies by President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Feb. 17, 2025.
Politics

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Students belonging to the Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI) rally in Jakarta on Monday, February 17, 2025. In the protest, titled In- donesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), the students called for the revocation of budget cuts in the education sector, which they said would heavily impact tuition fees and scholarship funds.
Politics

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
Workers check on packages of battery cell at the Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power plant in Karawang, West Java following its inauguration on July 3, 2024. The plant is Indonesia's first electric vehicle (EV) battery factory.
Editorial

The good old days of global trade
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Markets

Philippines’ planned nickel ore export ban raises concerns for RI smelters

Archipelago

Farmers, companies join hands planting mangrove trees in Bali
Asia & Pacific

US aid freeze stops crucial Pacific projects
Academia

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Academia

Navigating the Indo-Pacific strategic environment: An Indonesian’s perspective
Society

BGN trains thousands to accelerate free nutritious meal program
Society

Age limit on social media not only solution to protect minors: Discussion
Markets

Asian stocks stutter as Trump's tariff vows weigh
Academia

Climate action demands global fraternity
