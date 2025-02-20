Prabowo swears in ITB professor as new education minister in first reshuffle

The President has installed an ITB deputy rector as higher education minister to replace a predecessor whose brief four-month stint in the role had been marked by notoriety through controversial policies, which at least one observer noted could have eventually led to a decline in public approval.
n the first cabinet reshuffle of his administration, President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Brian Yuliarto as his new higher education, science and technology minister to replace Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro, who had landed in hot water due to a series of controversial policies.
During an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, Prabowo swore in Brian, deputy rector of research and innovation and professor of nanotechnology at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), to succeed the scandal-ridden Satryo.
After the ceremony, Brian told reporters the President’s office had contacted him about his new ministerial role that morning.
“I have been asked to [start] work immediately to consolidate efforts to support Mr. President’s programs,” he added.
Following a handover meeting on Wednesday afternoon at the higher education ministry in Senayan, Jakarta, Brian declined to name his priority programs, only saying vaguely that he would be focusing on “strategic programs in Prabowo’s Asta Cita program, such as producing high-quality manpower”.
“The ministry holds a strategic position in driving industry and launching research and innovation,” the new minister said in a televised interview.
