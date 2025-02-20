Prabowo to inaugurate hundreds of regional leaders

New team: President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrive at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024, for a group photo with newly appointed cabinet ministers. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

P resident Prabowo Subianto is set to inaugurate hundreds of regional leaders at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday, amid widespread criticism of a upcoming “glamping”, glamorous camping, trip funded from the state budget.

A total of 961 governors, regents, mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional head elections are expected to take their oaths of office at Thursday's event, marking the beginning of the work of the new regional administrations for the next five years.

Most of the local leaders were backed by President Prabowo’s broad Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), and some were endorsed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, including Central Java governor Ahmad Luthfi, West Java’s Dedi Mulyadi, East Java’s Khofifah Indar Parawansa and North Sumatra’s Bobby Nasution, Jokowi’s son-in-law.

It will be the first time in the country’s post-Reform history that a President simultaneously inaugurates governors, regents and mayors. In the past, governors were usually inaugurated by the President, while regents and mayors were inaugurated by their respective governors.

The incoming regional leaders will participate in a weeklong retreat starting on Friday at the Borobudur International Golf and Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java, the same place where Prabowo held a military-style retreat for his cabinet not long after taking office in October of last year.

The upcoming retreat, which involves team-building exercises and outdoor activities, is designed to “instill a shared understanding of Prabowo’s vision for the coming five years” among the local leaders and “enhance central-regional governmental coordination”, officials have said.

