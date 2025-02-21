TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Direct regional election helps non-party candidates, CSIS says

CSIS political analyst argues that direct regional elections may give an opportunity for candidates not aligned with political parties to win in regional polls.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 21, 2025

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Dec. 3, 2024. (Antara/Adwit Pramono)

A handful of regional heads sworn in on Thursday after winning the 2024 simultaneous regional polls in November last year were not card-carrying members of any political parties, a recent study has found, with researchers claiming their victories were possible thanks to the direct election model.

Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) launched on Wednesday the study, which was based on analysis of open source information on the demographic data, incumbency status and political affiliation of candidates running in 37 provinces in the regional elections in November of last year. 

The think tank found that while most of the elected candidates were affiliated with established political elites, figures who were not political party members topped the poll in several provinces, regencies and cities across the country.

Four of 37 governors fell into this category, namely Khofifah Indar Parawansa in East Java; Lalu Muhammad Iqbal in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB); Apolo Safanpo in South Papua; and Elisa Kambu in Southwest Papua.

Khofifah, a senior politician with a past track record as minister and national legislature member, was reelected as East Java governor after her first term between 2018 and 2023. Meanwhile, Elisa was a former Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician who once served as regent of Asmat in Papua.

Apolo was a former rector of Cenderawasih University (Uncen) in Jayapura, Papua, who served as acting South Papua governor from 2022 to 2024. Lalu was a Foreign Ministry diplomat who served as the Indonesian ambassador to Turkey between 2019 and 2023.

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Dec. 3, 2024.
Politics

Regional heads salute during their inauguration by President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025.
Politics

Standards awaiting evaluation: A student receives her prepackaged meal on Jan. 15 as part of the government's free nutritious meals program at the SD 1 Gagaksipat state elementary school in Boyolali, Central Java. The Central Java administration has allocated Rp 67.1 billion (US$4.11 million) from its budget to support the free meals rollout.
Archipelago

A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Politics

A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Traffic flow density at the Prambanan Toll Gate, Jogonalan, Klaten, Central Java, on Sunday, December 22, 2024. Based on data from PT Jasamarga Jogja Solo (JMJ), the traffic flow that passes through the Klaten-Prambanan functional toll road both in and out of the Prambanan Toll Gate from 06.00 WIB to 18.00 WIB is 22,299 vehicles.
Economy

Academia

Politics

Opinion

Editorial

Politics

Economy

Archipelago

Politics

