KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said on Thursday that it remains confident the government can meet the March 3 deadline to complete the extradition paperwork for Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman and graft suspect who was apprehended in Singapore last month.

The KPK has been working closely with the Law Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the National Police’s international relations division to bring Paulus home and hold him accountable for an alleged role in a massive corruption case centering on e-ID procurement that happened over a decade ago.

Paulus, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin, was arrested by the Singaporean Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Jan. 17, following a KPK request for a provisional arrest warrant.

Indonesia, through the Law Ministry, has until March 3, or 45 days from a Singaporean court issuing the arrest warrant against Paulus, to finish all necessary documents to request an extradition of Paulus.

“The KPK remains optimistic that [the extradition] paperwork can be submitted before the deadline,” spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

Once Indonesian officials submit the request, a Singaporean court will decide whether to grant or reject the extradition request. Should the court grant the request, Paulus will have a chance to appeal the ruling in Singapore.