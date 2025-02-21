TheJakartaPost

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said on Thursday that it remains confident the government can meet the March 3 deadline to complete the extradition paperwork for Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman and graft suspect who was apprehended in Singapore last month.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 21, 2025

A worker cleans a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sign on April 25, 2024, at the commission's headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said on Thursday that it remains confident the government can meet the March 3 deadline to complete the extradition paperwork for Paulus Tannos, an Indonesian businessman and graft suspect who was apprehended in Singapore last month.

The KPK has been working closely with the Law Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the National Police’s international relations division to bring Paulus home and hold him accountable for an alleged role in a massive corruption case centering on e-ID procurement that happened over a decade ago.

Paulus, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin, was arrested by the Singaporean Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Jan. 17, following a KPK request for a provisional arrest warrant.

Indonesia, through the Law Ministry, has until March 3, or 45 days from a Singaporean court issuing the arrest warrant against Paulus, to finish all necessary documents to request an extradition of Paulus.

“The KPK remains optimistic that [the extradition] paperwork can be submitted before the deadline,” spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

Read also: Analysis: Paulus Tannos a litmus test for Indonesia’s fight against corruption

Once Indonesian officials submit the request, a Singaporean court will decide whether to grant or reject the extradition request. Should the court grant the request, Paulus will have a chance to appeal the ruling in Singapore.

A worker cleans a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sign on April 25, 2024, at the commission's headquarters in Jakarta.
Politics

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrested Hasto who has been named a suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back
Residents of Inner Baduy, with the girl wearing traditional attire, are pictured in the Baduy region of Banten, in February 2025.
Archipelago

Baduy uphold asceticism, indigenous wisdom against modern schooling

A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Politics

Prabowo demands regional heads to defend interests of people
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Editorial

Diversity within unity
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrest Hasto who is named suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

Companies

OJK strips state-owned insurer Jiwasraya of business license
Economy

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies
Academia

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery
Academia

How 'we-mode' built civilization, and why it’s at risk
Americas

Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative gathering, a gift from Argentina's Milei
Academia

Boost road safety for people, planet and prosperity

Science & Tech

Odds plummet that asteroid will hit Earth in 2032
Politics

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore
