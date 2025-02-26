Jakarta to tackle overdue rusunawa payments

Low-cost apartment units in Rusunawa Marunda, North Jakarta are seen on Feb. 2. Rusunawa Marunda is one of the apartment buildings with the highest number of tenants with overdue rent. (kompas.com/Ardito Ramadhan D)

Low-cost apartment units in Rusunawa Marunda, North Jakarta are seen on Feb. 2. Rusunawa Marunda is one of the apartment buildings with the highest number of tenants with overdue rent. (kompas.com/Ardito Ramadhan D)

The Jakarta city administration will address unpaid rent for low-cost rental apartments (rusunawa), while also reviewing policies on occupancy limits to ensure the apartments remain accessible to those in need.

J akarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno said the city administration would soon resolve the issue of overdue payments for low-cost rental apartments (rusunawa), which stood at Rp 95.5 billion (US$ 5.85 million) as of Jan. 31.

These arrears encompassed 17,031 units, with 7,615 units occupied by programmed residents owing Rp 54.9 billion and 9,416 units occupied by the general public with outstanding payments totaling Rp 40.5 billion, according to the Jakarta Public Housing and Settlement Agency.

The Jakarta city administration was still reviewing policies on these rental arrears, particularly regarding occupancy limits, Rano said.

The review would consider whether the apartments remain suitable for those in need, he added.

The occupancy limits would also consider other factors, such as the economic condition of the residents.

"It is still under review, meaning if they can [stay] forever, that's great,” Rano Karno said at Lapangan Banteng square in Central Jakarta, on Sunday, as quoted by detik.com.

“But the purpose of these apartments, pardon my wording, is for low-income communities, for those in a category where housing is too expensive."

Rano said families in better financial situations should relocate from the low-cost rental apartments.

He added that he could not confirm whether residents' arrears would be written off, as the decision was still pending a decision from Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung.

Jakarta Public Housing and Settlement Agency secretary Meli Budiastuti said that some residents had not paid for 58 months or more.

The arrears continue to be recorded, even though administrative sanctions, such as warning letters, sealing and eviction notices have already been enforced.

"So, all UPRS [Apartment Management Units] will assess which residents have formal jobs. Execute the process immediately, even if it means eviction," Meli said on Feb. 6.

Then-acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi said on Feb. 11 that the Jakarta city administration had not yet issued a decision on occupancy limits for low-cost rental apartments.

Teguh said that he had not yet received any reports regarding the plan to impose occupancy limits on low-cost rental apartments, so he urged the public not to be concerned about the information.

"Let’s not stir up unnecessary worry among residents," Teguh said at that time, as quoted by tempo.co.

“The fact is, we have not made any policy decisions regarding rental restrictions for rusunawa.”