Jakarta Post
Jakarta to tackle overdue rusunawa payments

The Jakarta city administration will address unpaid rent for low-cost rental apartments (rusunawa), while also reviewing policies on occupancy limits to ensure the apartments remain accessible to those in need.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 26, 2025

Low-cost apartment units in Rusunawa Marunda, North Jakarta are seen on Feb. 2. Rusunawa Marunda is one of the apartment buildings with the highest number of tenants with overdue rent. (kompas.com/Ardito Ramadhan D)

J

akarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno said the city administration would soon resolve the issue of overdue payments for low-cost rental apartments (rusunawa), which stood at Rp 95.5 billion (US$ 5.85 million) as of Jan. 31.

These arrears encompassed 17,031 units, with 7,615 units occupied by programmed residents owing Rp 54.9 billion and 9,416 units occupied by the general public with outstanding payments totaling Rp 40.5 billion, according to the Jakarta Public Housing and Settlement Agency.

The Jakarta city administration was still reviewing policies on these rental arrears, particularly regarding occupancy limits, Rano said.

The review would consider whether the apartments remain suitable for those in need, he added.

The occupancy limits would also consider other factors, such as the economic condition of the residents.

"It is still under review, meaning if they can [stay] forever, that's great,” Rano Karno said at Lapangan Banteng square in Central Jakarta, on Sunday, as quoted by detik.com.

“But the purpose of these apartments, pardon my wording, is for low-income communities, for those in a category where housing is too expensive."

Rano said families in better financial situations should relocate from the low-cost rental apartments.

He added that he could not confirm whether residents' arrears would be written off, as the decision was still pending a decision from Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung.

Jakarta Public Housing and Settlement Agency secretary Meli Budiastuti said that some residents had not paid for 58 months or more.

The arrears continue to be recorded, even though administrative sanctions, such as warning letters, sealing and eviction notices have already been enforced.

"So, all UPRS [Apartment Management Units] will assess which residents have formal jobs. Execute the process immediately, even if it means eviction," Meli said on Feb. 6.

Then-acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi said on Feb. 11 that the Jakarta city administration had not yet issued a decision on occupancy limits for low-cost rental apartments.

Teguh said that he had not yet received any reports regarding the plan to impose occupancy limits on low-cost rental apartments, so he urged the public not to be concerned about the information.

"Let’s not stir up unnecessary worry among residents," Teguh said at that time, as quoted by tempo.co.

“The fact is, we have not made any policy decisions regarding rental restrictions for rusunawa.”

Low-cost apartment units in Rusunawa Marunda, North Jakarta are seen on Feb. 2. Rusunawa Marunda is one of the apartment buildings with the highest number of tenants with overdue rent.
Jakarta

President director Riva Siahaan of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial arm of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, is detained after being named a suspect in a corruption case by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Feb. 25, 2025.
Politics

AGO names suspects in Pertamina fuel import scandal
People cheer and takes photos on Sept. 5, 2024, as Pope Francis arrives to lead Holy Mass at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Senayan, Jakarta.
Society

Indonesians pray for critically ill Pope Francis

Highlight
Exterior facade of the building housing sovereign wealth fund, known as Daya Anagata Nusantara or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on February 24, 2025 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets -- planned to be more than $900 billion -- to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concern about its governance.
Companies

Danantara may crowd out private investment
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a get-together with leaders of Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) plus in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 14, 2025.
Editorial

Coalition with the people
President Director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Riva Siahaan (center) walks into a detention car after being named as a suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the management of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) for 2018-2023 at the Attorney General's Office, Jakarta, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Attorney General's Office has named seven suspects in the case of alleged corruption in the governance of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) in 2018-2023.
Politics

AGO names suspects in Pertamina fuel import scandal

Academia

The missing steps Indonesia must retrace
Companies

Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia
Jakarta

Asia & Pacific

Prabowo welcomes Putin ally despite concerns from rights groups
Companies

Danantara may crowd out private investment
Academia

Banning Sukatani: How the police undermine free expression
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia tackling tech giants, timidly
Politics

AGO names suspects in Pertamina fuel import scandal
