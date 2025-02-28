TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

House lawmakers say Indigenous rights bill inching closer

The bill, which has been languishing in the legislature for more than 14 years, has been placed on a list of top priority bills for 2025 called the Prolegnas.

Reuters
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 28, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House lawmakers say Indigenous rights bill inching closer Planting trees: A villager of Sihaporas indigenous community in North Sumatra plants a tree in their customary land, last August, to recover the rainforest. (Courtesy of AMAN Tano Batak) (Courtesy of AMAN Tano Batak)

T

he House of Representatives could pass a long-awaited Indigenous rights bill this year that would help protect communities and critical ecosystems, according to lawmakers and activists. 

The bill, which has been languishing in the legislature for more than 14 years, has been placed on a list of top priority bills for 2025 called the Prolegnas.

It would replace a patchwork of laws that has failed to secure land rights for Indigenous communities which have long been subject to human rights abuses, including land grabbing, that create displacement and food insecurity. 

The bill would grant much-needed legal rights and recognition of land and natural resources, according to supporters.

"Over the years, Indigenous communities have been facing legal uncertainty, and they have been marginalized as a result," said Arzeti Bilbina, a member of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in the ruling coalition.

"That's why we're pushing to pass the bill hopefully this year," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "It has been long overdue."

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Twelve million acres of customary land have been formally recognized in Indonesia, leaving about 62.4 million acres claimed by Indigenous communities without formal recognition by the government as of 2024, according to the non-profit Ancestral Domain Registration Agency (BRWA).

Popular

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Related Articles

House lawmakers say Indigenous rights bill inching closer

North Sulawesi residents run outside as shallow quake hits

Voices unheard: The curse or blessing of digital democracy?

Indonesia calls for multilateral reform at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

House begins exercising new power

Related Article

House lawmakers say Indigenous rights bill inching closer

North Sulawesi residents run outside as shallow quake hits

Voices unheard: The curse or blessing of digital democracy?

Indonesia calls for multilateral reform at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

House begins exercising new power

Popular

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

More in Indonesia

 View more
A kindergartener holds up a poster that reads, “Marhaban ya Ramadhan” (Welcome Ramadan), during a gathering on Feb. 25, 2025, at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh.
Archipelago

Banda Aceh 'sharia police' to tighten patrols for Ramadan
Planting trees: A villager of Sihaporas indigenous community in North Sumatra plants a tree in their customary land, last August, to recover the rainforest. (Courtesy of AMAN Tano Batak)
Politics

House lawmakers say Indigenous rights bill inching closer
Empty chairs and tables stand at the Rans Nusantara Hebat food court in Tangerang regency, Banten, owned by celebrity and presidential envoy Raffi Ahmad and Kaesang Pangarep, younger son of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, in this undated photo.
Jakarta

Raffi, Kaesang-owned BSD food court to close

Highlight
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Politics

Distrust in Danantara sparks online calls to switch banks
Jakarta's governor Pramono Anung (C) gestures beside other regional leaders during a week-long mountain glamping retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java on February 25, 2025.
Editorial

Balancing democracy

(Left to right) M. Taufiqurrahman, editor in chief at Teh Jakarta Post, Yose Rizal Damuri, executive director of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Putera S. Sambijantoro, head of equity research at local brokerage Bahana Sekuritas, and Mark Lempp, business editor at The Jakarta Post, during The Jakarta Post’s Prive Series event in Jakarta on Thursday.
Economy

Prabowo's economic policies put investors on edge

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Optimizing your digital payment collection with HSBC Omni Collect
Companies

Yamaha to shut piano factories in Indonesia: Union
Tech

China, Russia, US have proposed nuclear plant projects, Kadin says
Archipelago

Banda Aceh 'sharia police' to tighten patrols for Ramadan
Asia & Pacific

Top Russian security official holds Beijing talks with Chinese foreign minister
Politics

House lawmakers say Indigenous rights bill inching closer
Academia

What should be on the global financial agenda?
Tech

Meta plans paid subscription service for chatbot Meta AI
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House lawmakers say Indigenous rights bill inching closer

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.