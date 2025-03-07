KPK waits for Singaporean court ruling on Paulus Tannos extradition

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters, located in South Jakarta, is seen in this undated photograph. (Shutterstock/Vivi Octiasari/Vivi Octiasari)

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters, located in South Jakarta, is seen in this undated photograph. (Shutterstock/Vivi Octiasari/Vivi Octiasari)

Businessman and graft suspect Paulus Tannos is facing an ongoing legal proceeding in Singapore in which he is challenging the Singaporean graft busters’ arrest warrant against him, which was based on a request made by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is still waiting for a Singaporean court to finish an ongoing legal process that implicates businessman and graft suspect Paulus Tannos before taking the next step in returning him to Indonesia.

The antigraft body chairman Setyo Budiyanto said that the legal proceedings in Singapore were different from those in Indonesia, potentially prolonging the extradition process. But he claimed that the ongoing legal process is nearly finished.

“After it is done, there will be a ruling on what to do next,” Setyo said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.

The KPK named Paulus a suspect in 2019 in a multitrillion corruption case pertaining to e-ID procurement. He was suspected of colluding to help his company PT Sandipala Arthapura secure a rigged tender for the e-ID project and of embezzling around Rp 140 billion (US$8.5 million) from the project between 2011 and 2013.

The antigraft body repeatedly summoned Paulus for interrogation. But the businessman, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin and has been living in Singapore since 2017, never showed up, forcing the KPK to put him on its most-wanted list in 2021.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Paulus was eventually arrested by the Singaporean Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Jan. 17 following a request from the KPK for a provisional arrest warrant.