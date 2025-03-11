TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 11, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto waves to reporters before an interrogation session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2025. The antigraft body named Hasto a bribery suspect in a case pertaining to a transfer of a House of Representatives seat. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he South Jakarta District Court declared a pretrial motion filed by Hasto Kristiyanto void on Monday after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) filed a dossier of charges against the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician for bribery and obstruction of justice.

It was one of two pretrial motions the secretary-general of the PDI-P, the country’s only de facto opposition party, filed last month alleging that KPK investigators had named him a suspect without due process.

Afrizal Hady, the judge presiding over the pretrial hearing on Monday, said the fact that KPK prosecutors had submitted the case dossier to the Jakarta Corruption Court had rendered Hasto’s pretrial motion void.

A pretrial motion is automatically declared void if no ruling has been made by the time the criminal case is brought to court, according to a provision in the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP). 

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that its prosecutors had submitted the dossier to the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday of last week, just one day after KPK investigators completed their probe into Hasto.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The court database shows that the first hearing of the trial is scheduled for March 14. This could derail the PDI-P politician’s attempt to have the investigation dismissed through his other pretrial motion at the South Jakarta District Court, which is also scheduled to be heard on March 14.

Popular

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles
Cheap labor won’t cut it

Cheap labor won’t cut it

Related Articles

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearings following KPK request

Balancing democracy

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

Concern grows over impact of budget cuts on corruption investigations

Related Article

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearings following KPK request

Balancing democracy

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

Concern grows over impact of budget cuts on corruption investigations

Popular

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles
Cheap labor won’t cut it

Cheap labor won’t cut it

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto waves to reporters before an interrogation session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2025. The antigraft body named Hasto a bribery suspect in a case pertaining to a transfer of a House of Representatives seat.
Politics

One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits
In this undated file photo, Job seekers wait for their turn to get a police letter that shows they have no criminal record, which is required to apply for civil service jobs, in Bogor, West Java.
Society

Delay of start date for civil servant recruits met with protests
Participants march during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Society

Women workers demand stronger legal protections

Highlight
Pencari kerja mengantre membuat Surat Keterangan Catatan Kepolisian (SKCK) di Polres Bogor, Cibinong, Bogor, Jawa Barat, Jumat (21/9). Permintaan SKCK sebagai kelengkapan administrasi meningkat di berbagai daerah terkait antusiasme masyarakat mengikuti tes penerimaan CPNS. ANTARA FOTO/Yulius Satria Wijaya/foc/18.
Society

Delay of start date for civil servant recruits met with protests
Participants march during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Society

Women workers demand stronger legal protections
People visit the booth of Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD during the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Surabaya, East Java, on May 29, 2024. The government is hoping to triple domestic electric car sales this year to 50,000 units, banking on newly rolled- out incentives to boost the industry. Last year, 17,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold wholesale nationwide, according to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo).
Companies

New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Companies

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025
Academia

Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country
Entertainment

Sound of history: Reviving national anthem ‘Indonesia Raya’ on vinyl
Editorial

Escape from Myawaddy
Academia

Sukatani controversy: Music and resistance to hegemony
Academia

Critical minerals diplomacy: Zelensky vs. Trump and lessons for Indonesia
Politics

One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits
Opinion

Analysis: Textile giant Sritex shuts down, leaving over 10,000 workers jobless
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.