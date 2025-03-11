One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto waves to reporters before an interrogation session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2025. The antigraft body named Hasto a bribery suspect in a case pertaining to a transfer of a House of Representatives seat. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T he South Jakarta District Court declared a pretrial motion filed by Hasto Kristiyanto void on Monday after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) filed a dossier of charges against the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician for bribery and obstruction of justice.

It was one of two pretrial motions the secretary-general of the PDI-P, the country’s only de facto opposition party, filed last month alleging that KPK investigators had named him a suspect without due process.

Afrizal Hady, the judge presiding over the pretrial hearing on Monday, said the fact that KPK prosecutors had submitted the case dossier to the Jakarta Corruption Court had rendered Hasto’s pretrial motion void.

A pretrial motion is automatically declared void if no ruling has been made by the time the criminal case is brought to court, according to a provision in the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP).

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that its prosecutors had submitted the dossier to the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday of last week, just one day after KPK investigators completed their probe into Hasto.

The court database shows that the first hearing of the trial is scheduled for March 14. This could derail the PDI-P politician’s attempt to have the investigation dismissed through his other pretrial motion at the South Jakarta District Court, which is also scheduled to be heard on March 14.