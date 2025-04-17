TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PDI-P politicians hint at delay of congress

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, April 17, 2025 Published on Apr. 16, 2025

PDI-P politicians hint at delay of congress Party matriarch: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary on Jan. 10 in Jakarta. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) may push back its upcoming congress, raising speculations over possible internal discord over the future position of the only de facto opposition party toward the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.

Originally scheduled for this month, the congress is expected to be consequential, with key discussions to include party chairmanship for the next five years and its official stance on whether to support or oppose the government.

PDI-P executive Puan Maharani, who is the daughter of party chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, revealed on Monday the possibility of postponing the congress, pending a more favorable national political climate.

“The congress has not yet been scheduled as we are still observing the situation. It might be pushed beyond April,” Puan, who is also the House of Representatives Speaker, said in a press release.

Puan said the party is in no rush to set the date, but assured that the congress will still take place this year. 

“God willing, it will happen no later than 2025,” she said, adding that all party functions are still running as they should and remain firmly under the control of Megawati.

The congress was supposed to be held last year, following the previous one in 2019. But the party pushed it to April of this year because last year it was busy campaigning for presidential, legislative and regional elections.

Party matriarch: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary on Jan. 10 in Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P politicians hint at delay of congress
Attorney General's Office (AGO) investigators escort Wilmar Group's social security legal head Muhammad Syafei (center) to a prisoner van on April 15, 2025, following an interrogation at the AGO's headquarters in Jakarta. The AGO named Syafei a bribery suspect for allegedly providing Rp 60 billion that was used to bribe judges in exchange for the acquittal of three palm oil companies in a corruption case pertaining to crude palm oil exports.
Politics

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case
National treasure: A lowland forest stretches before the peak of Mount Meratus, as seen on Nov. 25, 2021, from Hinas Kanan village in South Kalimantan.
Archipelago

Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition

United States President Donald Trump (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Bandung Spirit’ revisited amid global fractures
Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) personnel carry packages of humanitarian aid during the departure ceremony for Indonesia's humanitarian aid mission following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocking Myanmar at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on April 3, 2025. The US$1.3 million-worth of aid consists of food, medicine, medical equipment and other equipment needed to evacuate people affected by the disaster.
Editorial

Prabowo’s ASEAN agenda
China's President Xi Jinping (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shake hands at the end of an Exchange of Agreement session at the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, on April 16, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

China's Xi calls for UN, multilateral systems to be upheld on Southeast Asia trip

Academia

Reflecting on the Tambora eruption 210 years ago
Markets

PLN overproduces hydrogen, govt mulls incentive for cars
Europe

Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero
Community

Social media users in Indonesia turn to AI chatbot to voice criticism
Economy

Top US, Indonesian diplomats discuss tariffs, defense in meeting
Academia

Indonesia’s CPTPP bid must begin with procurement reform
Middle East and Africa

Pushback on Prabowo’s Gaza plan continues after Mideast tour
Asia & Pacific

China's Xi calls for UN, multilateral systems to be upheld on Southeast Asia trip
