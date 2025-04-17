PDI-P politicians hint at delay of congress

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) may push back its upcoming congress, raising speculations over possible internal discord over the future position of the only de facto opposition party toward the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.
Originally scheduled for this month, the congress is expected to be consequential, with key discussions to include party chairmanship for the next five years and its official stance on whether to support or oppose the government.
PDI-P executive Puan Maharani, who is the daughter of party chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, revealed on Monday the possibility of postponing the congress, pending a more favorable national political climate.
“The congress has not yet been scheduled as we are still observing the situation. It might be pushed beyond April,” Puan, who is also the House of Representatives Speaker, said in a press release.
Puan said the party is in no rush to set the date, but assured that the congress will still take place this year.
“God willing, it will happen no later than 2025,” she said, adding that all party functions are still running as they should and remain firmly under the control of Megawati.
The congress was supposed to be held last year, following the previous one in 2019. But the party pushed it to April of this year because last year it was busy campaigning for presidential, legislative and regional elections.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.