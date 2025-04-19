TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal

The process to purchase 24 new F-15EX fighter jets produced by United States manufacturer Boeing is expected to take between six to seven years, according to the Defense Ministry, which is waiting for an approval from the Finance Ministry to go ahead with the deal.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, April 19, 2025

Major air power: Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (center) poses on Aug. 21, 2023, during a tour of the Boeing F-15EX production line at Boeing's facility in St. Louis, Missouri, the United States.

he Defense Ministry is waiting for the Finance Ministry’s approval to march on with the plan to purchase 24 new F-15EX fighter jets from United States aircraft manufacturer Boeing as part of the country’s effort to modernize its aging fleet.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Frega Wenas Inkiriwang reassured that the process to buy the new fighter jets is still ongoing, with the ministry having launched assessments and recommendations around the plan.

“But the final decision lies with the government and the Finance Ministry,” he said in a webinar on Thursday, as quoted by tempo.co.

He added that the sale process was expected to take a long time, ranging from six to seven years. Frega admitted that the government was forced to adjust its priority amid the dynamic geopolitical and geo-economical situations, including the rise of trade tariffs recently imposed by US President Donald Trump.

“We are not bound yet to purchase the fighter jets, but the process is still ongoing,” Frega reassured.

Indonesia previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US manufacturer Boeing in August 2023 signaling a commitment from the government to buy 24 new F-15EX fighter jets. 

The signing, done by a Defense Ministry official and Boeing Fighters vice president and program manager Mark Sears, was witnessed by then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto during his work visit to St. Louis, Missouri, the US.

Indonesia sees slight dip in tax compliance amid extended holidays

Deddy Corbuzier inaugurated as defense minister's special staff

Indonesia, France reinforce defense cooperation

Why national airspace management law is pressing for Indonesia

Prabowo cozies up to Turkey on defense after Australia visit 

Indonesia sees slight dip in tax compliance amid extended holidays

Deddy Corbuzier inaugurated as defense minister's special staff

Indonesia, France reinforce defense cooperation

Why national airspace management law is pressing for Indonesia

Prabowo cozies up to Turkey on defense after Australia visit 

Major air power: Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (center) poses on Aug. 21, 2023, during a tour of the Boeing F-15EX production line at Boeing's facility in St. Louis, Missouri, the United States.
Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal
Vintage aircraft: Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin on May 4, 2018, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade celebrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow.
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Strengthening communication: State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (right) talks with National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) on Tuesday while waiting for President Prabowo Subianto to arrive at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta from his visit to the Middle East.
Prabowo appoints state secretary as presidential spokesperson

An illustration image of flags of Indonesia and the United States.
Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Elementary school students participate in a coloring contest at a literacy festival and book fair held in Padalarang, West Bandung Regency, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Experimenting with education

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade ceelbrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow on May 4, 2018.
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal
Indonesia-China: Forged by history, guided by vision
Celebrating Easter in love and compassion
Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations
Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio
Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Indonesia's tax disputes draw global attention
