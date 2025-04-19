Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal

Major air power: Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (center) poses on Aug. 21, 2023, during a tour of the Boeing F-15EX production line at Boeing's facility in St. Louis, Missouri, the United States. (AFP/Boeing/ Eric Shindelbower)

The process to purchase 24 new F-15EX fighter jets produced by United States manufacturer Boeing is expected to take between six to seven years, according to the Defense Ministry, which is waiting for an approval from the Finance Ministry to go ahead with the deal.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Frega Wenas Inkiriwang reassured that the process to buy the new fighter jets is still ongoing, with the ministry having launched assessments and recommendations around the plan.

“But the final decision lies with the government and the Finance Ministry,” he said in a webinar on Thursday, as quoted by tempo.co.

He added that the sale process was expected to take a long time, ranging from six to seven years. Frega admitted that the government was forced to adjust its priority amid the dynamic geopolitical and geo-economical situations, including the rise of trade tariffs recently imposed by US President Donald Trump.

“We are not bound yet to purchase the fighter jets, but the process is still ongoing,” Frega reassured.

Indonesia previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US manufacturer Boeing in August 2023 signaling a commitment from the government to buy 24 new F-15EX fighter jets.

The signing, done by a Defense Ministry official and Boeing Fighters vice president and program manager Mark Sears, was witnessed by then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto during his work visit to St. Louis, Missouri, the US.