Jakarta Post
Govt proposes five more posts for military officers in TNI Law revision

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin proposes active military officers be assigned to five more ministries and state agencies in a revision to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, raising the numbers of state institutions with positions allowed to be held by military officers to 15.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, March 12, 2025

Change of hands: Troops attend a handover ceremony of the Defense Ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Oct. 22, 2024, at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

Change of hands: Troops attend a handover ceremony of the Defense Ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Oct. 22, 2024, at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta.
Govt proposes five more posts for military officers in TNI Law revision
