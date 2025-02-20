TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
TNI Law revision raises 'dwifungsi' fears

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 20, 2025

resident Prabowo Subianto’s decision to press forward with a revision to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law has raised concerns about a possible return to the dwifungsi (dual function) system that prevailed in the New Order era, which granted the military significant influence over civilian affairs.

A letter from the President calling for the revision was read out by House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Adies Kadir of the Golkar Party at a plenary session on Tuesday.

Lawmakers approved the request to put the bill on this year’s National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list. House Commission I overseeing military and foreign affairs was then assigned to handle the deliberation.

Commission I member Dave Laksono of Golkar said lawmakers would schedule the deliberation after they received the problem inventory list (DIM) from the government.

“The deliberation should not take long, considering there will not be many articles that will be changed,” he told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Read also: House to resume TNI Law revision

Last year, a plan to revise the same law surfaced. Among the many focuses of the revision at that time was expanding the TNI’s non-combat authority to Indonesian cyberspace. Another change would allow the appointment of active TNI personnel to high-level positions in state institutions according to the sitting president’s wishes.

House to resume TNI Law revision

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

Alarm at House's 'legislative overreach'

Prabowo expands military's role in test of fragile democracy

25 soldiers named suspects in North Sumatra village attack case

House to resume TNI Law revision

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

Alarm at House's 'legislative overreach'

Prabowo expands military's role in test of fragile democracy

25 soldiers named suspects in North Sumatra village attack case

