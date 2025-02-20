TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

resident Prabowo Subianto’s decision to press forward with a revision to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law has raised concerns about a possible return to the dwifungsi (dual function) system that prevailed in the New Order era, which granted the military significant influence over civilian affairs.
A letter from the President calling for the revision was read out by House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Adies Kadir of the Golkar Party at a plenary session on Tuesday.
Lawmakers approved the request to put the bill on this year’s National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list. House Commission I overseeing military and foreign affairs was then assigned to handle the deliberation.
Commission I member Dave Laksono of Golkar said lawmakers would schedule the deliberation after they received the problem inventory list (DIM) from the government.
“The deliberation should not take long, considering there will not be many articles that will be changed,” he told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.
Read also: House to resume TNI Law revision
Last year, a plan to revise the same law surfaced. Among the many focuses of the revision at that time was expanding the TNI’s non-combat authority to Indonesian cyberspace. Another change would allow the appointment of active TNI personnel to high-level positions in state institutions according to the sitting president’s wishes.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.