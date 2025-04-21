Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung speaks to the media upon his arrival to join the ongoing week-long regional heads’ retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 24, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

Pramono said that although the Jakarta administration should not take the blame for the traffic congestion problem, which lasted for three days last week, the amount of losses and inconvenience caused by the incident prompted him to issue the apology.

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo has issued an apology for the massive traffic snarl-up that paralyzed much of North Jakarta last week, blaming the incident on the incompetence of state-owned port operator PT Pelindo.

"I have to say the problem caused great concern to me and for that I have to make this apology," Pramono was quoted by Antara as saying over the weekend.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician blamed the congestion squarely on Pelindo's incompetence and that the company's own apology was not enough as a form of accountability.

He said that the port operator's faulty assessment of the capacity of its North Jakarta terminal led to the traffic congestion.

Pramono said that Pelindo's Tanjung Priok terminal could only accommodate 2,500 trucks per day, but on the day the snarl-up happened it allowed up to 7,000 trucks to unload their cargos.

"This shows a lack of professionalism by those managing Tanjung Priok," Pramono said as quoted by Tempo magazine.