TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Pramono said that although the Jakarta administration should not take the blame for the traffic congestion problem, which lasted for three days last week, the amount of losses and inconvenience caused by the incident prompted him to issue the apology.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, April 21, 2025 Published on Apr. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-04-21T13:02:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung speaks to the media upon his arrival to join the ongoing week-long regional heads’ retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 24, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo has issued an apology for the massive traffic snarl-up that paralyzed much of North Jakarta last week, blaming the incident on the incompetence of state-owned port operator PT Pelindo.

Pramono said that although the Jakarta administration should not take the blame for the traffic congestion problem, which lasted for three days last week, the amount of losses and inconvenience caused by the incident prompted him to issue the apology.

"I have to say the problem caused great concern to me and for that I have to make this apology," Pramono was quoted by Antara as saying over the weekend.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician blamed the congestion squarely on Pelindo's incompetence and that the company's own apology was not enough as a form of accountability.

He said that the port operator's faulty assessment of the capacity of its North Jakarta terminal led to the traffic congestion.

Pramono said that Pelindo's Tanjung Priok terminal could only accommodate 2,500 trucks per day, but on the day the snarl-up happened it allowed up to 7,000 trucks to unload their cargos.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"This shows a lack of professionalism by those managing Tanjung Priok," Pramono said as quoted by Tempo magazine.

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Related Articles

Indonesia-China: Forged by history, guided by vision

Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia

Top US, Indonesian diplomats discuss tariffs, defense in meeting

Pramono takes action on Bank DKI after Idul Fitri glitches

‘Ireland’s Eye’: Bridging distant shores through art

Related Article

Indonesia-China: Forged by history, guided by vision

Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia

Top US, Indonesian diplomats discuss tariffs, defense in meeting

Pramono takes action on Bank DKI after Idul Fitri glitches

‘Ireland’s Eye’: Bridging distant shores through art

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung speaks to the media upon his arrival to join the ongoing week-long regional heads’ retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 24, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up
Attorney General's Office (AGO) investigators escort former Central Jakarta District Court judge Djuyamto (center) after an interrogation session at the AGO's headquarters in Jakarta on April 14, 2025. The AGO named four judges suspects in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of three palm oil companies in another corruption case relating to crude palm oil exports.
Politics

Judge arrests raise concerns over poor judicial oversight
A protester puts up posters that read “Civilian supremacy“ (left) and “Democracy without the shadow of uniforms“ (bottom) during a protest against the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Jakarta on March 20, 2025.
Politics

TNI presence on campus stokes fears of shrinking civic space

Highlight
Maintaining lift: A worker uses a container lift truck on Sept. 17, 2024 at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported in August 2024 that the country had recorded a trade surplus for the 52th successive month.
Economy

US tariffs unleash ‘perfect storm’ on 2025 state budget
The educators: A picture of Kartini (right) and her sisters Roekmini, Kartinah and Soemarti as teachers is documented in this photo, which is believed to be taken in Jepara, Central Java, circa 1903. (Courtesy of Leiden University)
Editorial

A revolutionary mind
Gerindra Party chair and President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks along with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second right) during the celebration ceremony of the party's 17th anniversary at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up
Regulations

Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN
Markets

Gold hits record, dollar drops as tariff fears dampen sentiment
Academia

The Global South will pay for Trump’s trade war
Asia & Pacific

Beijing threatens countermeasures against countries "appeasing" US
Politics

Judge arrests raise concerns over poor judicial oversight
Economy

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense
Academia

Cigarettes, poverty and the invisible malnutrition trap
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.