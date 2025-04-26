TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gibran’s demographic bonus video gets lukewarm response

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, April 27, 2025 Published on Apr. 25, 2025

Gibran’s demographic bonus video gets lukewarm response Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka appears in a monologue video posted to his YouTube channel, @GibranTV, on April 19, 2025. (YouTube/Gibran Rakabuming)

M

any viewers have dismissed Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s discussion of youth’s crucial role in realizing the Indonesia Emas (Golden Indonesia) 2045 vision on his YouTube channel @GibranTV, his first monologue video since taking office, as overly flowery and lacking in substance.

Indonesia is currently in the midst of a demographic bonus, with the productive-age population outnumbering the non-productive, a window of opportunity expected to last until around 2045, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence.

In the six-minute video posted last week, Gibran specifically addressed the country’s younger generation, emphasizing that this demographic advantage is a once-in-a-generation chance and “you guys are the deciding factor […] who can answer to the growing challenge” globally.

“We are not afraid of challenges, we are tough fighters. We just need a reason to believe,” the 37-year-old insisted.

The video titled "Young Generation, Demographic Bonus and the Future of Indonesia", featuring a solemn-looking Gibran dressed in white, had amassed 1.1 million views by Friday, drawing nearly 150,000 dislikes, surpassing its 120,000 likes.

Read also: How President Jokowi steered son Gibran to vice presidency

The reactions reflect a mixed public response, with many criticizing it as lacking in information and filled with overblown rhetoric. Some also pointed out that the editing style resembled that of Ferry Irwandi, a YouTube content creator and founder of the digital education platform Malaka Project. 

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka appears in a monologue video posted to his YouTube channel, @GibranTV, on April 19, 2025.
Politics

Gibran’s demographic bonus video gets lukewarm response
A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program at the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school in Kudus regency, Central Java, on Feb. 12, 2025. The free meal program was kicked off since Jan. 13, 2025, with the first phase targeting more than 3,200 recipients in 17 schools across Kudus regency.
Archipelago

Mass food poisoning incidents prompt call for free meals program evaluation
Illustration of education fund.
Society

Lecturers welcome new allowances, but bemoan unequal treatment

The Jakarta Post
