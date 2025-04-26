Gibran’s demographic bonus video gets lukewarm response

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka appears in a monologue video posted to his YouTube channel, @GibranTV, on April 19, 2025. (YouTube/Gibran Rakabuming)

M any viewers have dismissed Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s discussion of youth’s crucial role in realizing the Indonesia Emas (Golden Indonesia) 2045 vision on his YouTube channel @GibranTV, his first monologue video since taking office, as overly flowery and lacking in substance.

Indonesia is currently in the midst of a demographic bonus, with the productive-age population outnumbering the non-productive, a window of opportunity expected to last until around 2045, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence.

In the six-minute video posted last week, Gibran specifically addressed the country’s younger generation, emphasizing that this demographic advantage is a once-in-a-generation chance and “you guys are the deciding factor […] who can answer to the growing challenge” globally.

“We are not afraid of challenges, we are tough fighters. We just need a reason to believe,” the 37-year-old insisted.

The video titled "Young Generation, Demographic Bonus and the Future of Indonesia", featuring a solemn-looking Gibran dressed in white, had amassed 1.1 million views by Friday, drawing nearly 150,000 dislikes, surpassing its 120,000 likes.

The reactions reflect a mixed public response, with many criticizing it as lacking in information and filled with overblown rhetoric. Some also pointed out that the editing style resembled that of Ferry Irwandi, a YouTube content creator and founder of the digital education platform Malaka Project.