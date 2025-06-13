TheJakartaPost

Army’s recruitment of 24,000 noncombat personnel criticized

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 13, 2025 Published on Jun. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-06-12T20:32:28+07:00

Army personnel march on Oct. 5, 2023, during celebrations to mark the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

he Army has come under scrutiny again over its drive to recruit 24,000 personnel to serve in noncombat roles in agriculture and health care, with critics warning it could deepen military involvement in civilian life and undermine the armed forces’ professionalism.

Since taking office last year, President Prabowo Subianto has been planning to establish so-called territorial development battalions, an initiative that, according to Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, is intended to support local development by expanding the military’s role in civilian sectors such as agriculture, food security and public health.

Despite the initial public pushback, the government has decided to move forward with the plan, with the Army launching a recruitment drive for 24,000 enlisted personnel (Tamtama) last week to staff these new battalions, which will be stationed across all 514 regencies and cities.

This will mark the second recruitment drive for enlisted personnel for these battalions, following the earlier enlistment and deployment of 1,728 troops trained earlier this year.

During the announcement of the second recruitment drive last week, Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Wahyu Yudhayana said territorial development battalions would operate across Indonesia focusing on agriculture, livestock, medical services and infrastructure and each battalion headquarters will be on 30 hectares of land.

"With this approach, Army soldiers are not only required to be ready for combat but must also be able to become the driving force of [national] development, contributing directly to communities across the country," Wahyu said in a press release.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a coalition of rights groups calling itself the Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reforms denounced the large-scale recruitment of territorial development battalions. They said it risked reversing hard-won reforms that aimed to keep the military out of civilian affairs after the fall of Soeharto’s authoritarian regime.

Home Minister Tito Karnavian (left) pins a badge to Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (second left) during the inauguration of Aceh governor and deputy governor in Banda Aceh on Feb. 12. Tito inaugurated Muzakir and his deputy Fadhlullah (second right) as the province's gubernatorial pair after they won the province's regional head election in November 2024.
Archipelago

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border
Sojiwan Temple, the last traces of the Medang Kingdom in Klaten, Central Java.
Archipelago

Malang resident discovers structures believed to be ancient temple
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Society

Saudi Arabia walks back plan to cut haj quota, supports Indonesia's haj reforms

Highlight
A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard in Tehran on October 26, 2024. Israel announced the launch of “precise strikes“ on military targets in Iran on October 26, 2024, in retaliation for attacks against it, as Iranian state media reported several explosions around the capital. Iranian state TV said October 26, 2024, “strong explosions“ were heard around the capital Tehran, without specifying the cause of the blasts.
Middle East and Africa

Israel launches 'preemptive' strikes on Iran
This aerial handout picture taken on December 22, 2024 and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province.
Editorial

Mining and tourism don’t mix
A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

At least 265 dead in India plane crash, one passenger survives

