Police arrest international organization worker for alleged role in Jakarta riots

Students hold candles at the University of Indonesia campus in Depok, West Java, on Sept. 3, 2025, as they pay tribute to victims killed during a clash between police and demonstrators demanding police reform and termination of lawmakers' excessive salaries. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

Police have arrested at least three for their alleged online activism on social media, accusing them of rallying protesters and inciting riots.

T he National Police have arrested Laras Faizati Khairunnisa, in a crackdown against social media activists following deadly protests and riots in Jakarta. Laras, whose Instagram is @larazfaizati, is alleged to have incited protests in Jakarta.

The police have accused her of rallying protestors to set fire to the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta, at the peak of protests against lawmakers’ excessive salaries last week.

The police cybercrimes director, Brig. Gen. Himawan Bayu Aji, said Laras was alleged to have uploaded a video on her social media account rallying people to set fire to the police headquarters, located near her office.

According to her LinkedIn, Laras is a communications officer for an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta.

Himawan accused Laras of “creating and uploading a video on her Instagram that incites hatred toward individuals and groups, and inciting mass action,” at a press conference on Wednesday.

Last week, demonstrations and unrest spread across the country as people protested against the excessive salary hikes of legislators amid budget cuts, rising layoffs and reduced regional transfers.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The death of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle transportation driver, who was run over by a police vehicle ignited further protests, as some people set fire to regional council buildings and looted high-ranking officials’ houses.