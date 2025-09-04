Police arrest international organization worker for alleged role in Jakarta riots

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Police have arrested at least three for their alleged online activism on social media, accusing them of rallying protesters and inciting riots.
he National Police have arrested Laras Faizati Khairunnisa, in a crackdown against social media activists following deadly protests and riots in Jakarta. Laras, whose Instagram is @larazfaizati, is alleged to have incited protests in Jakarta.
The police have accused her of rallying protestors to set fire to the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta, at the peak of protests against lawmakers’ excessive salaries last week.
The police cybercrimes director, Brig. Gen. Himawan Bayu Aji, said Laras was alleged to have uploaded a video on her social media account rallying people to set fire to the police headquarters, located near her office.
According to her LinkedIn, Laras is a communications officer for an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta.
Himawan accused Laras of “creating and uploading a video on her Instagram that incites hatred toward individuals and groups, and inciting mass action,” at a press conference on Wednesday.
Last week, demonstrations and unrest spread across the country as people protested against the excessive salary hikes of legislators amid budget cuts, rising layoffs and reduced regional transfers.
The death of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle transportation driver, who was run over by a police vehicle ignited further protests, as some people set fire to regional council buildings and looted high-ranking officials’ houses.
