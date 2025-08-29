TheJakartaPost

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

The death of an online motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver during Thursday’s protests in Jakarta has ignited a firestorm of public indignation, with social media erupting in outrage over police brutality and even larger crowds taking to the streets on Friday. 

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, August 29, 2025

Under pressure: Protesters stage a rally in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29 in Kwitang, Jakarta. Under pressure: Protesters stage a rally in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29 in Kwitang, Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

T

he death of an online motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver during Thursday’s protests in Jakarta has ignited a firestorm of public indignation, with social media erupting in outrage over heavy-handed policing and even larger crowds taking to the streets on Friday. 

What began as demonstrations over wage demands has now transformed into a broader outcry against police brutality, with mounting calls for police reform and stronger protection of civic rights.

Shock and fury rippled across the country on Thursday evening as a video surfaced showing an ojol driver falling during the Jakarta protest and being run over by an armored tactical vehicle belonging to the National Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob).

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, was reportedly completing a food delivery service order in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta, when he was caught in the aftermath of the labor protests. 

Earlier that day, thousands of workers and activists flooded the streets of Central Jakarta to demand better wages and protection, voicing growing frustration over a recent budget hike for members of the House of Representatives. 

Read also: Govt to summon social media platforms over 'disinformation-laden' protest

As evening approached, police sought to disperse the crowds with tear gas, prompting some protesters to hurl stones in retaliation. Soon after, a Brimob armored vehicle reportedly sped through demonstrators on Jl. Penjernihan I, Bendungan Hilir, striking two ojol drivers.

