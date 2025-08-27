Govt to summon social media platforms over 'disinformation-laden' protest

A man runs past a fire outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025, after protesters clashed with police over what they said were exorbitant allowances for lawmakers. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Following a protest over lawmakers' pay that turned violent on Monday, the communications ministry has called a meeting with major social media platforms to discuss improved oversight, especially the active removal of false or fake online content with the potential to incite public disorder and unrest.

T he Communications and Digital Ministry is set to summon a number of major social media platforms to discuss their handling of “provocative” content, following a heated protest on Monday over rampant government corruption and lawmakers’ excessive salaries at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.

Deputy communications minister Angga Raka Prabowo said the ministry had invited representatives from platforms including Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok and United States tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The meeting would focus on ways to create “a safe digital environment” in the country amid the growing presence of “buzzers” spreading provocative posts, Angga said, as well as AI-generated content containing misleading information.

“Buzzer” is a local term for influencers, who can be either paid or unpaid.

“The platforms must have an automated system capable of detecting whether an account is operated by a real person or not. Once identified as inauthentic, the system should be able to take it down immediately,” he said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Angga expressed hope that the upcoming meeting would encourage social media platforms to take a more “proactive” role in removing fake content, while stressing that the government would not curb freedom of expression.