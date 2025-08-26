TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 26, 2025

Police move forward as they dodge rocks thrown by protesters during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House complex in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025. Police move forward as they dodge rocks thrown by protesters during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House complex in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

H

undreds of people marched in the streets around the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta on Monday in protest at lawmakers' excessive salaries and rampant corruption in the country.

Protesters, many of whom were dressed in dark clothing, clashed with police officers in front of the legislative complex as they tried to break through a barricade. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to push the crowd back.

The protest grew more rowdy later in the afternoon as the crowd continued hurling rocks and fireworks despite the authorities’ attempts to clear the area. Many also waved the flag of the Japanese anime One Piece, which has recently been turned into a popular symbol of protest against injustices in the country.

There was no official record of casualties or arrests from the authorities. Jakarta Police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi said 1,250 police personnel were deployed on Monday to maintain security around the complex, Reuters reported.

Many of the protesters appeared to be students and ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers in their ride-hailing company work uniforms.

The demonstration was initiated by several organizations, including the student executive body (BEM) of the University of Indraprasta PGRI (Unindra) and the Indonesian Muslim Students Union (SEMMI).

SEMMI protested against the excessive pay for lawmakers, in response to reports that they earned more than 100 million (US$6,158) per month, including an additional housing allowance that was introduced late last year.

Related Articles

Deputy manpower minister’s arrest opens door for cabinet reshuffle

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

Puan denies salary hike for lawmakers

Ex-House speaker Setya Novanto released on parole

Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests

Police officers stand guard in front of Bone regency office in South Sulawesi, on Aug. 19, 2025, before a rally in protest at a property tax hike.
Archipelago

Cut in transfers worries regions
Police move forward as they dodge rocks thrown by protesters during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House complex in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025.
Politics

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
Protesters are blocked by police with shields during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House building in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Police move forward as they dodge rocks thrown by protesters during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House complex in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
An election staffer counts ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. More than 200 million people voted to choose dozens of governors, mayors and regents in the simultaneous regional elections.
Editorial

Direct elections safe, for now
Sworn in: A screenshot shows President Prabowo Subianto (left, facing camera) during an inauguration ceremony to appoint ambassadors and senior officials, including the first heads of the newly created Northern Java Coastal Authority and Mineral Industry Agency, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025.
Regulations

New agency to assert state control over minerals vital for defense

Archipelago

Cut in transfers worries regions
Politics

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
Academia

Genes and nation: Is Bhinneka Tunggal Ika becoming historical window-dressing?
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo bets on 5.4 percent growth in 2026, testing fiscal discipline
Tech

QRIS to pilot in China next month as expansion continues
Editorial

Direct elections safe, for now
Americas

Prabowo fills long-vacant US envoy post
Sports

Jakarta to host 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 
