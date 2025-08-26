Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
undreds of people marched in the streets around the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta on Monday in protest at lawmakers' excessive salaries and rampant corruption in the country.
Protesters, many of whom were dressed in dark clothing, clashed with police officers in front of the legislative complex as they tried to break through a barricade. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to push the crowd back.
The protest grew more rowdy later in the afternoon as the crowd continued hurling rocks and fireworks despite the authorities’ attempts to clear the area. Many also waved the flag of the Japanese anime One Piece, which has recently been turned into a popular symbol of protest against injustices in the country.
There was no official record of casualties or arrests from the authorities. Jakarta Police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi said 1,250 police personnel were deployed on Monday to maintain security around the complex, Reuters reported.
Many of the protesters appeared to be students and ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers in their ride-hailing company work uniforms.
The demonstration was initiated by several organizations, including the student executive body (BEM) of the University of Indraprasta PGRI (Unindra) and the Indonesian Muslim Students Union (SEMMI).
SEMMI protested against the excessive pay for lawmakers, in response to reports that they earned more than 100 million (US$6,158) per month, including an additional housing allowance that was introduced late last year.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.