Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Police move forward as they dodge rocks thrown by protesters during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House complex in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

H undreds of people marched in the streets around the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta on Monday in protest at lawmakers' excessive salaries and rampant corruption in the country.

Protesters, many of whom were dressed in dark clothing, clashed with police officers in front of the legislative complex as they tried to break through a barricade. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to push the crowd back.

The protest grew more rowdy later in the afternoon as the crowd continued hurling rocks and fireworks despite the authorities’ attempts to clear the area. Many also waved the flag of the Japanese anime One Piece, which has recently been turned into a popular symbol of protest against injustices in the country.

There was no official record of casualties or arrests from the authorities. Jakarta Police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi said 1,250 police personnel were deployed on Monday to maintain security around the complex, Reuters reported.

Many of the protesters appeared to be students and ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers in their ride-hailing company work uniforms.

The demonstration was initiated by several organizations, including the student executive body (BEM) of the University of Indraprasta PGRI (Unindra) and the Indonesian Muslim Students Union (SEMMI).

SEMMI protested against the excessive pay for lawmakers, in response to reports that they earned more than 100 million (US$6,158) per month, including an additional housing allowance that was introduced late last year.