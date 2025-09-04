TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Unrest ‘wake-up call’ for Prabowo to address public grievances

The recent wave of protests that swept across the country should serve as a “wake-up call” for President Prabowo Subiano’s fledgling administration, analysts warn, saying the government has been lulled into a false sense of stability while ignoring deepening economic and political grievances.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 4, 2025

Activists carrying sunflowers hold placards during a protest against lawmakers' perks and police brutality, while some brandish brooms as a symbol of their calls for reform, on Sept. 3 outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. Activists carrying sunflowers hold placards during a protest against lawmakers' perks and police brutality, while some brandish brooms as a symbol of their calls for reform, on Sept. 3 outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he recent waves of protests across Indonesia should serve as a “wake-up call” for President Prabowo Subianto’s fledgling administration, analysts warn, urging the government to move beyond rhetoric and tackle the root causes of public anger, including rising taxes, budget waste and growing economic inequality, to prevent future unrest.

Analysts further argue that the government has been lulled into a false sense of stability while failing to address deepening economic and political grievances, putting both public trust and fiscal legitimacy at risk.

Indonesia experienced its most serious unrest in years after demonstrations against government spending priorities, particularly lavish perks for lawmakers, spiralled into deadly riots. Tensions escalated last Thursday when an online bike-hailing service (ojol) driver was fatally run over by a police armored vehicle at a protest site in Central Jakarta, sparking nationwide outrage.

Over the weekend, people looted the homes of several public officials, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, while regional legislative council buildings in multiple regions were ransacked or set ablaze.  In response, Prabowo ordered the military and police to take stern action against what he called “rioters and looters,” prompting intensified patrols across critical areas of the capital.

After canceling a planned protest on Monday over fears of a violent crackdown, the Alliance of Indonesian Women returned to the streets on Wednesday to rally against police brutality, carrying brooms as a symbolic demand for sweeping reform within the force.

Read also: With brooms in hand as symbol for change, Indonesian women join Jakarta protests

Nationwide, at least 10 people have been killed, 20 reported missing and more than 500 people injured in clashes between protesters and security forces, while police detained thousands of others in an effort to quell the unrest.

Related Articles

Precious artifacts looted from East Java museum during unrest

The cost of erosion of public trust in government

Boiling point of rage: Mr. President, act now!

Officials’ homes, DPRD offices damaged during protests

Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

A woman strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick as police push back students during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on August 28, 2025.
Archipelago

'Pink and green' protests call for a reset in Indonesia
Comr. Kosmas Kaju Gae (center), commander of the National Police Mobile Brigade's (Brimob) Fourth Pelopor Regiment Battalion A, is escorted out of the National Police's Transnational Crime Center building in Jakarta on Sept. 3, 2025. An ethics hearing dishonorably discharged Kosmas after finding him guilty of committing serious ethical violations that caused the killing of 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation driver) Affan Kurniawan during a violent protest in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Police fire Brimob officer over Affan's death
A protester holds a banner calling for the passage of the asset forfeiture bill during a protest at the Lampung Provincial Legislative Council (DPRD) in Bandar Lampung, Lampung, on Sept. 1, 2025. During the protest, rallygoers urge the government to pass the long-awaited asset bill and improve welfare for teachers and lecturers in the country, as well as for the legislature to cut lavish allowances for lawmakers.
Politics

Asset bill gains momentum following nationwide protests

Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel stand guard on the street outside the National Monument (Monas) complex, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers and their housing allowances that resulted in riots which escalated after a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver was killed under a police vehicle, in Jakarta on September 2, 2025.
Politics

Post-riot military presence vexes civil groups
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel march outside the National Monument (Monas) complex, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers and their housing allowances that resulted in riots which escalated after a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver was killed under a police vehicle, in Jakarta on September 2, 2025.
Editorial

The lure of martial law
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati takes part in a meeting with Regional Representatives Council (DPD) Committee IV on the 2026 state budget bill in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025.
Economy

Sri Mulyani seeks to reassure public, investors

Middle East and Africa

Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Huthis
Art & Culture

Stella Atmadja, a Young Cinephile, Donates Proceeds from Her Work to Support Filmmakers
Tech

Prosecutors detain three more in TaniHub graft probe
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo, Xi discuss Giant Sea Wall in Beijing meeting
Archipelago

'Pink and green' protests call for a reset in Indonesia
Politics

Police fire Brimob officer over Affan's death
Academia

Europe needs a euro stablecoin
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo meets Putin in China
