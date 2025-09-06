Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Rights groups condemned the arrests against people who posted on social media about the protests and riots, which were feared of opening the door for more prosecutions against more social media users who voice criticism against the government and other authorities.
rrests of activists and social media users for posting content on social media that the police allege incited a string of protests and riots in Jakarta and other regions has raised concerns of criminalization of the public’s freedom of expression.
Over the week, the police have arrested more than 40 people as part of their effort to seek “provocateurs” behind the riots in Jakarta last week, which broke out amid public protests against lawmakers’ lavish perks.
The protests escalated in intensity and scale, spreading nationwide, after 21-year-old ride-hailing (ojol) driver Affan Kurniawan was run over on Aug. 28 by a police vehicle and died of his wounds. At least 10 people, including Affan, have been killed, with more than 1,000 people injured as of Thursday, according to figures compiled by the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI).
Of the dozens arrested, at least 11 people were detained for their social media posts that police allege incited protests and riots.
Among them was Laras Faizati Khairunninsa, a communications officer for an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta. The National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) cybercrime directorate accused Laras of “inciting hatred toward certain individuals and groups as well as inciting mass action” through posts and videos on her social media account.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, cybercrime director Brig. Gen. Himawan Bayu Aji showed screenshots of Laras’ Instagram story in which she said her office is “right next to the National Police headquarters”, while calling for people to “please burn this building down and get them all”.
