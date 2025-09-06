TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Thailand's cannabis crusader rolls into the prime minister's chair
Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions
Police arrest international organization worker for alleged role in Jakarta riots
Prosecutors name Nadiem suspect in Chromebook graft case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Thailand's cannabis crusader rolls into the prime minister's chair
Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions
Police arrest international organization worker for alleged role in Jakarta riots
Prosecutors name Nadiem suspect in Chromebook graft case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Rights groups condemned the arrests against people who posted on social media about the protests and riots, which were feared of opening the door for more prosecutions against more social media users who voice criticism against the government and other authorities.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, September 6, 2025 Published on Sep. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-09-05T16:20:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
University students hold a poster at a rally on Sept. 4 outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta that read #WargaJagaWarga (Citizens protect citizens) and a picture depicting Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old motorcycle ride-hailing driver who was killed after being run over by a police armored vehicle during protests over lawmakers' lavish pay and allowances on Aug. 28. University students hold a poster at a rally on Sept. 4 outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta that read #WargaJagaWarga (Citizens protect citizens) and a picture depicting Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old motorcycle ride-hailing driver who was killed after being run over by a police armored vehicle during protests over lawmakers' lavish pay and allowances on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

A

rrests of activists and social media users for posting content on social media that the police allege incited a string of protests and riots in Jakarta and other regions has raised concerns of criminalization of the public’s freedom of expression.

Over the week, the police have arrested more than 40 people as part of their effort to seek “provocateurs” behind the riots in Jakarta last week, which broke out amid public protests against lawmakers’ lavish perks. 

The protests escalated in intensity and scale, spreading nationwide, after 21-year-old ride-hailing (ojol) driver Affan Kurniawan was run over on Aug. 28 by a police vehicle and died of his wounds. At least 10 people, including Affan, have been killed, with more than 1,000 people injured as of Thursday, according to figures compiled by the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI).

Of the dozens arrested, at least 11 people were detained for their social media posts that police allege incited protests and riots.

Among them was Laras Faizati Khairunninsa, a communications officer for an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta. The National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) cybercrime directorate accused Laras of “inciting hatred toward certain individuals and groups as well as inciting mass action” through posts and videos on her social media account.

Read also: Post-riot military presence vexes civil groups

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

During a press briefing on Wednesday, cybercrime director Brig. Gen. Himawan Bayu Aji showed screenshots of Laras’ Instagram story in which she said her office is “right next to the National Police headquarters”, while calling for people to “please burn this building down and get them all”.

Popular

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Thailand's cannabis crusader rolls into the prime minister's chair

Thailand's cannabis crusader rolls into the prime minister's chair
Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions

Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions

Related Articles

A leader abroad, a nation in turmoil, democracy at risk

Pink is the new color of resistance

Jakarta police reveal new evidence in diplomat’s death

Jakarta Police under fire for criminalizing student paramedics

What Indonesian middle class politics should look like

Related Article

A leader abroad, a nation in turmoil, democracy at risk

Pink is the new color of resistance

Jakarta police reveal new evidence in diplomat’s death

Jakarta Police under fire for criminalizing student paramedics

What Indonesian middle class politics should look like

Popular

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite

Shell, BP pumps run dry in Jakarta as import caps bite
Thailand's cannabis crusader rolls into the prime minister's chair

Thailand's cannabis crusader rolls into the prime minister's chair
Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions

Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025. The AGO named former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools across the country during his ministerial tenure, which was estimated to have caused around Rp 1.9 trillion (US$11 million) in state losses.
Politics

Former minister Nadiem accused of abuse of authority in Chromebook graft case
The liquiefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker Gas Falcon is seen in this undated picture at an unknown location. Nine Indonessians and three Pakistanis crew of the ship have been abandoned for 10 months off the coast of Mozambique.
Society

Indonesian crew stranded off Mozambique faces new crisis after tanker collision
Comr. Cosmas Kaju Gae (fifth left), commander of the National Police Mobile Brigade's (Brimob) Fourth Pelopor Regiment Battalion A, is escorted out of the National Police's Transnational Crime Center building in Jakarta on Sept. 3, 2025. An ethics hearing dishonorably discharged Cosmas after finding him guilty of committing a serious ethical violation that caused the death of 21-year-old motorcycle transportation driver Affan Kurniawan during a violent protest in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Brimob officers discharged, demoted over Affan’s death

Highlight
University students hold a poster at a rally outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025 that read #WargaJagaWarga (Citizens guarding citizens) and a picture depicting Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old motorcycle ride-hailing driver who was killed after being hit and struck by a police armored vehicle during protests over lawmakers' lavish pay and allowances on Aug. 28.
Politics

Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests
No way out: Vehicles stuck in traffic congestion on TB Simatupang road, Cilandak, South Jakarta, on Aug. 4, 2025.
Editorial

No shortcuts for traffic jams
Papuan students stage a demonstration demanding the right to independence for West Papua in Yogyakarta on December 1, 2024.
Archipelago

Calls for investigation after Papuan dies and another shot during protests

The Latest

 View more
Luxury

From circuit to wrist: Richard Mille’s homage to the 2025 Le Mans Classic
Europe

EU massive fine against Google draws Trump threat
Americas

Trump plays down possible regime change in Venezuela
Economy

World food prices at more than two-year high, FAO says
Politics

Former minister Nadiem accused of abuse of authority in Chromebook graft case
Academia

Decision-making in the face of chaos
Market Pulse

Cashing in on padel: The new courtside economy of Jakarta
Art & Culture

Art & Bali 2025: Terra Nexus presents convergence of contemporaneous creativity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Online crackdown haunts Indonesia protests

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.