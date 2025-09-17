TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

KPU walks back policy to restrict public access to election candidate records

The General Elections Commission (KPU) has walked back its controversial decision to restrict access to presidential and vice presidential candidates records, following mounting concerns on transparency and allegations that the agency was shielding Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is under scrutiny over his education credentials.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025 Published on Sep. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-09-16T18:56:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Flags of political parties are seen at the office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2023, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 presidential election candidates. Flags of political parties are seen at the office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2023, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 presidential election candidates. (AFP/Adek Berry)

T

he General Elections Commission (KPU) has walked back its controversial decision to restrict access to presidential and vice presidential candidates records, following mounting criticism about transparency and allegations that the agency was shielding Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is under scrutiny over his education credentials.

The policy exempted 16 documents a candidate submitted when registering their candidacy as exempt from public disclosure for five years, unless the candidate gives written permission for disclosure. Among the documents were educational diplomas, annual income tax returns from the past five years, proof of submission of personal wealth reports to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), curricula vitae and birth certificates.

The policy was actually signed by KPU chairman Mochammad Afifuddin on Aug. 21, but drew public scrutiny just recently when a lawyer brought a civil lawsuit against the KPU and Gibran to a Jakarta court last week. The plaintiff challenges the legality of Gibran’s high school diploma and, by extension, his candidacy in the last election in February of last year. 

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, KPU chairman Afifuddin announced the reversal after the commission evaluated “public reception of the policy”.

“We have decided to scrap the KPU decision regarding the classification of presidential and vice presidential candidate documents as exempt from public information disclosure,” he said.

“As a public institution, the KPU is committed to being transparent and inclusive in managing information, and ensuring that public access to information is not restricted.”

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Gibran addresses diploma controversy, shows academic certificates

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Related Articles

PDI-P is just a symptom

Taiwan votes in high-stakes recall election

Prabowo's East Asia outlook

South Korea conservative party names presidential candidate

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody

Related Article

PDI-P is just a symptom

Taiwan votes in high-stakes recall election

Prabowo's East Asia outlook

South Korea conservative party names presidential candidate

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

More in Indonesia

 View more
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (right) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) during a hearing of judicial review petition against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 23, 2025. Saldi ask the representatives from the government and House of Representatives on why the revision to the law extended beyond the court's order of revising military officers' retirement age.
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
Suspects arrested in the case of kidnapping and homicide against Muhammad Ilham Pradipta, a branch head of state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) in Central Jakarta, are shown during a press briefing on Sept. 16 at the Jakarta Police building in Jakarta.
Society

Two Army soldiers arrested in BRI branch manager killing
Illustration of a movie theater
Politics

Prabowo’s promotional video shown at movie theaters slammed

Highlight
Office workers walk near the Dukuh Atas railway station in Central Jakarta.
Regulations

Stimulus ‘not enough’ to jumpstart economy
Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serves customers in Semarang, Central Java on Feb. 27, 2025. The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry raises a plan to establish a team to verify the octane number of gasoline amid concerns from the public of fuel adulteration, following a graft investigation by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) pertaining to the fuel import and export by a Pertamina subsidiary.
Editorial

Let consumers choose
This handout picture released by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (center) chairing the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. Arab and Muslim leaders called for a review of ties with Israel after emergency talks in Doha following last week's deadly strike on Hamas members in the Qatari capital.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for Israeli accountability amid Qatar strike outrage

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Danantara to boost housing loans to Rp 250 trillion in 2026
Middle East and Africa

Israel to open new route for Gazans fleeing besieged city
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
FEATURES

Can we afford the luxury of a good night’s sleep?
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Papua New Guinea delay mutual defence treaty
Americas

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December
Academia

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

Economy

EU, RI plan to sign trade pact next week in Bali, Airlangga says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPU walks back policy to restrict public access to election candidate records

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.