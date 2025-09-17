KPU walks back policy to restrict public access to election candidate records

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has walked back its controversial decision to restrict access to presidential and vice presidential candidates records, following mounting concerns on transparency and allegations that the agency was shielding Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is under scrutiny over his education credentials.
he General Elections Commission (KPU) has walked back its controversial decision to restrict access to presidential and vice presidential candidates records, following mounting criticism about transparency and allegations that the agency was shielding Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is under scrutiny over his education credentials.
The policy exempted 16 documents a candidate submitted when registering their candidacy as exempt from public disclosure for five years, unless the candidate gives written permission for disclosure. Among the documents were educational diplomas, annual income tax returns from the past five years, proof of submission of personal wealth reports to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), curricula vitae and birth certificates.
The policy was actually signed by KPU chairman Mochammad Afifuddin on Aug. 21, but drew public scrutiny just recently when a lawyer brought a civil lawsuit against the KPU and Gibran to a Jakarta court last week. The plaintiff challenges the legality of Gibran’s high school diploma and, by extension, his candidacy in the last election in February of last year.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, KPU chairman Afifuddin announced the reversal after the commission evaluated “public reception of the policy”.
“We have decided to scrap the KPU decision regarding the classification of presidential and vice presidential candidate documents as exempt from public information disclosure,” he said.
“As a public institution, the KPU is committed to being transparent and inclusive in managing information, and ensuring that public access to information is not restricted.”
Read also: Gibran addresses diploma controversy, shows academic certificates
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.