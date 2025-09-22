TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'
Two bodies recovered after landslide at Freeport's Grasberg mine
A paradise lost

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'
Two bodies recovered after landslide at Freeport's Grasberg mine
A paradise lost

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police halt use of sirens, strobe lights following public outcry

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 22, 2025 Published on Sep. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-09-21T16:02:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Illustration of a police car with flashing strobe lights. Illustration of a police car with flashing strobe lights. (Shutterstock/Foland Argines)

T

he National Police Traffic Corps (Korlantas) has suspended the use of sirens and strobe lights in their escort vehicles following mounting criticism over their excessive and inappropriate use.

Several videos showing police escort cars as well as government and private cars that use loud sirens and flashing strobe lights have made rounds on social media last week, with people expressing their frustration over the arrogance of these vehicles and how they often disrupt the traffic flows.

People on social media said vehicles with lights and sirens often demand priority on roads even when there is no urgency to do so or they are not in an emergency, disrupting the flow of traffic and exacerbating road congestion.

The hashtag “stop tot tot wuk wuk”, which resembles the sound coming from sirens, has been trending on social media, with people demanding that the facilities should be prioritized only for emergency purposes, such as ambulances, firefighters or rescue vehicles and hearses.

Responding to the demand, Korlantas chief Insp. Gen. Agus Suryonugroho told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that the police have now “temporarily suspended their usage for all police escort vehicles, with exceptions for the services they provide for the President and Vice President, foreign dignitaries and heads of state institutions”.

The police can still use sirens and strobe lights for traffic patrols.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“We also urge people not to install sirens and strobe lights [illegally] on their cars,“ Agus said.

Popular

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land

Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

Related Articles

Analysis: To be or not to be: The political implications of police reform

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon

Police investigate explosion in South Tangerang that injured seven

Sjafrie’s new post shows Prabowo’s reliance on military figures

Related Article

Analysis: To be or not to be: The political implications of police reform

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon

Police investigate explosion in South Tangerang that injured seven

Sjafrie’s new post shows Prabowo’s reliance on military figures

Popular

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land

Bali shuts down Russian-owned factory built on protected mangrove land
Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

Trump says his negative media coverage is 'illegal'

More in Indonesia

 View more
Visitors are seen near the Chinese-made Chengdu J-10 Vigorous Dragon fighter jet during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Nov. 14, 2024, in Zhuhai, in southern China's Guangdong province.
Politics

Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns
Flower petals are seen scattered on Sept. 4 on top of portraits of victims killed in recent clashes between demonstrators and police across the country during a memorial held by university students in Bekasi, West Java. At least 10 people were killed during recent violent protests in Indonesia.
Politics

Palace denies forming fact-finding team on deadly nationwide unrest
Illustration of a police car with flashing strobe lights.
Politics

Police halt use of sirens, strobe lights following public outcry

Highlight
Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)
Regulations

Policy gaps, crackdowns squeeze rice millers as prices soar
Tall order: Job seekers undergo a height test to apply for company security guard positions at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Editorial

The stimulus economy
A student eats lunch on the first day of a free-meal programme at an elementary school in Bogor, West Java, on January 6, 2025.
Society

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns
Academia

What a China-EU climate deal could do for the world
Politics

Palace denies forming fact-finding team on deadly nationwide unrest
Politics

Police halt use of sirens, strobe lights following public outcry
Americas

Prabowo in New York for UNGA after Osaka stopover
Academia

The words Prabowo needs to say at the UN
Opinion

Analysis: To be or not to be: The political implications of police reform
Archipelago

Ministry, Gerindra discipline Prabumulih mayor for firing school principal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police halt use of sirens, strobe lights following public outcry

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.