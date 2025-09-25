Jakarta runs to water to tackle air pollution

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Using two trucks equipped with “fog cannon”, the Jakarta administration sprayed water-based mist in the city’s streets and other crowded areas as an effort to disperse pollutants and clean up choking air pollution.
akarta is once again relying on mist spraying to reduce air pollution in several areas across the capital, but critics have argued that spraying water does not address and may even exacerbate the persistent issue in the city.
The Jakarta Environment Agency has deployed two trucks equipped with “fog cannons” to pray 4,000 liters of mist to disperse small and hazardous particulates that pollute the city’s air.
The agency has been running the long-planned initiative since Sept. 18, targeting crowded areas such as along the Jl. TB Simatupang in South Jakarta and Lapangan Banteng Park in Central Jakarta.
“Air pollution is a major challenge for Jakarta,” Jakarta Environment Agency head Asep Kuswanto said. “By spraying water mist, we are trying to curb the concentration of pollutants, as well as reminding the public about the importance of keeping the air quality good.”
Jakarta has frequently found itself on the list of cities with the world’s worst air quality in recent years.
The level of observed PM2.5 fine particulates in Jakarta on Wednesday reached around 49 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), according to data from Swiss technology company IQAir, around 10 times higher than the 5 µg/m3 that the World Health Organization (WHO) considers safe. The pollutant was observed much higher during the morning and evening rush hours.
