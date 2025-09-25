Newly renovated JIS Pattimura Elementary Campus rooted in excellence

As quality education becomes increasingly vital for preparing children for the future, the Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS) has reopened its newly renovated Pattimura Elementary Campus, reaffirming its commitment to excellence, inclusivity and world-class learning amid rapidly changing times and a more complex environment for young learners.

Marking a significant milestone in JIS’s seven-decade history, the reopening was celebrated on Sept. 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the revitalized campus in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

According to JIS, the event marked the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year redevelopment project at Pattimura Elementary (PEL), designed to provide innovative learning spaces that blend established benchmarks with leading-edge approaches in global education.

PEL’s international community spans early years to the fifth grade, accommodating children aged 3 to 11.

Key highlights of the redevelopment include a two-story library with inviting areas to nurture a love of reading, literacy and research; spacious classrooms to support inquiry-based learning; an Experiential Learning Lab emphasizing hands-on exploration; a fully equipped theater and dedicated music and dance rooms to foster the performing arts; and an expanded Maker Space where students can explore creativity and early science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts.

Other upgrades include enhanced, purpose-built classrooms for the JIS Learning Center (JLC) to better support children with moderate to severe learning needs, as well as a Sensory Room featuring multisensory equipment to nurture students’ emotional, social and physical development.

While students, teachers and staff have already begun using these spaces, the ribbon-cutting ceremony offered the entire JIS community an opportunity to celebrate this major milestone together.

“This is a proud day for the entire JIS family,” said JIS Head of School Maya Nelson. “Today, we inaugurate a beautifully renovated campus that reflects our cherished history and the bright future ahead of us. For 72 years, Pattimura Elementary has been a place of community and connection, shaping the foundations of lifelong learning for generations of JIS students. Today, PEL enters a new phase at the forefront of elementary education, this is truly an exciting time for our school.”

JIS’ legacy

PEL holds a special place in JIS’s legacy as Indonesia’s first international-standard school and one of the earliest established in Southeast Asia. It opened its doors in 1953 as JIS’s first official campus with the aim of providing a well-rounded learning experience rooted in global best practices. Over the decades, it has evolved to meet changing educational research, international standards and the diverse needs of its students.

“Pattimura Elementary is ready for its next chapter. Together, we can make it truly special, one filled with joyful learning and meaningful growth, rooted in excellence,” Nelson added.

Courtesy of Jakarta Intercultural School