Newly renovated JIS Pattimura Elementary Campus rooted in excellence

As quality education becomes increasingly vital for preparing children for the future, the Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS) has reopened its newly renovated Pattimura Elementary Campus, reaffirming its commitment to excellence, inclusivity and world-class learning amid rapidly changing times and a more complex environment for young learners.
Marking a significant milestone in JIS’s seven-decade history, the reopening was celebrated on Sept. 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the revitalized campus in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
According to JIS, the event marked the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year redevelopment project at Pattimura Elementary (PEL), designed to provide innovative learning spaces that blend established benchmarks with leading-edge approaches in global education.
PEL’s international community spans early years to the fifth grade, accommodating children aged 3 to 11.
Key highlights of the redevelopment include a two-story library with inviting areas to nurture a love of reading, literacy and research; spacious classrooms to support inquiry-based learning; an Experiential Learning Lab emphasizing hands-on exploration; a fully equipped theater and dedicated music and dance rooms to foster the performing arts; and an expanded Maker Space where students can explore creativity and early science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts.
Other upgrades include enhanced, purpose-built classrooms for the JIS Learning Center (JLC) to better support children with moderate to severe learning needs, as well as a Sensory Room featuring multisensory equipment to nurture students’ emotional, social and physical development.
While students, teachers and staff have already begun using these spaces, the ribbon-cutting ceremony offered the entire JIS community an opportunity to celebrate this major milestone together.
“This is a proud day for the entire JIS family,” said JIS Head of School Maya Nelson. “Today, we inaugurate a beautifully renovated campus that reflects our cherished history and the bright future ahead of us. For 72 years, Pattimura Elementary has been a place of community and connection, shaping the foundations of lifelong learning for generations of JIS students. Today, PEL enters a new phase at the forefront of elementary education, this is truly an exciting time for our school.”
JIS’ legacy
PEL holds a special place in JIS’s legacy as Indonesia’s first international-standard school and one of the earliest established in Southeast Asia. It opened its doors in 1953 as JIS’s first official campus with the aim of providing a well-rounded learning experience rooted in global best practices. Over the decades, it has evolved to meet changing educational research, international standards and the diverse needs of its students.
“Pattimura Elementary is ready for its next chapter. Together, we can make it truly special, one filled with joyful learning and meaningful growth, rooted in excellence,” Nelson added.
PEL Principal Jill Bellamy underscored the importance of equipping children for a technology-driven, ever-changing world.
“The world our children will enter is in constant change — technological advances, global challenges and opportunities we can’t yet fully imagine. To prepare them, we must create spaces that match the learning they need: dynamic, collaborative and future-focused.”
She went on to say, “These buildings are not just new walls and windows; they are environments designed to spark curiosity and creativity. This renovation reflects our deep commitment to providing a warm, inspiring and child-centered environment for learning.”
She added that the renewed campus will “enhance students’ daily experiences and support greater collaboration, creativity and connection across our community. As we reopen PEL, we’re excited about the future, one where children feel a deep sense of belonging and are empowered to thrive in every aspect of their learning journey.”
“We hope that within these walls and open spaces, every child will feel confident to ask deeper questions, imagine new possibilities and create with purpose. That is the true power of this redevelopment.”
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti, who attended the reopening, praised the newly renovated campus as an embodiment of President Prabowo’s vision for outstanding schools in Indonesia and expressed gratitude for this significant milestone.
“‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika,’ which means ‘Unity in Diversity,’ underscores the importance of maintaining our unique identities while appreciating our differences. It is essential that we leverage these differences as a foundation for unity as global citizens. Jakarta Intercultural School serves as an exemplary model of how this principle is effectively integrated into everyday educational practices,” he noted.
He further emphasized the government’s commitment under President Prabowo Subianto to providing high-quality educational institutions staffed with highly qualified teachers and equipped with world-class facilities. The recent renovations at JIS Pattimura Elementary embody this vision by offering quality, multicultural and globally competitive education for future generations.
Phil Rickard, Chairman of the JIS Board of Trustees and a longtime parent, reflected on the school’s impact.
“My daughter began her learning journey at Pattimura Elementary more than a decade ago. The school gave her values, energy and confidence, it holds a special place in my heart,” he shared
Produced by JP Creative Team in collaboration with JIS
