Top BGN official defends use of shark meat in free meals program

The newly inaugurated deputy head of the BGN Nanik S Deyang said the decision to serve fried shark meat for students in the region was made out of respect for local culture. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 25, 2025

A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java. A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

A

senior official from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) on Thursday defended the decision to include shark meat as part of the menu in the free nutritious meal program for students in West Kalimantan. 

The newly inaugurated deputy head of the BGN Nanik S Deyang said the decision to serve fried shark meat for students in the region was made out of respect for local culture. 

"Whatever the menu if it is consistent with the local wisdom then we should use it," Nanik was quoted by Kompas as saying.

The senior official, a former campaign staff member for President Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election, added that in Ketapang, West Kalimantan, where the shark meat was served to students, the sea food item was relatively affordable.

"Shark meat is regularly served in the area. Unlike here in Jakarta, the meat is easy to get," Nanik said.

Nanik was responding to queries whether the shark meat was responsible for a case of food poisoning affecting 25 pupils at an elementary school in Benua Kayong village in Ketapang, West Kalimantan, earlier this week. 

School administrators in the area alleged that the food poisoning was due to the use of shark meat in the menu provided for the schoolchildren.

Students affected by food poisoning after consuming free nutritious meals undergo medical treatment on Sept. 23 at Cipongkor District Office, West Bandung regency, West Java. According to official data, a total of 352 students and parents experienced food poisoning, suspected to have been caused by the free meals program on Sept. 22.
Archipelago

Nearly 1,000 students in West Bandung fall ill after eating free school meals
A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java.
Politics

Top BGN official defends use of shark meat in free meals program
Stock illustration of a baby
Archipelago

Police arrest eight suspects in inter-provincial baby trafficking ring in Medan

Meals go wrong: Students affected by food poisoning after consuming the free nutritious meal undergo medical treatment on Sept. 23 at Cipongkor District Office, West Bandung Regency, West Java. According to official data, a total of 352 students and parents experienced food poisoning, suspected to have been caused by the free meals program on Sept. 22.
Archipelago

Over 1,000 West Java students sick from school meals in food poisoning outbreak
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, show documents during a signing ceremony on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia September 23, 2025.
Editorial

IEU-CEPA is ready. Are we?
The logo of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry is seen installed in front of the ministry's building in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2025.
Regulations

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill

Archipelago

Nearly 1,000 students in West Bandung fall ill after eating free school meals
Politics

Top BGN official defends use of shark meat in free meals program
Archipelago

Police arrest eight suspects in inter-provincial baby trafficking ring in Medan
Regulations

SOEs Ministry to be downgraded to agency under new bill
Jakarta

Newly renovated JIS Pattimura Elementary Campus rooted in excellence
Economy

Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Chile and Bangladesh seeking to join RCEP

Regulations

Govt launches new subsidy scheme to boost 3 million homes program
Archipelago

Nickel mining continues to damage Raja Ampat, NGOs warn
