Indonesia’s research sector in disarray as new chief takes over

New National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) head Arif Satria faces internal friction and longstanding researcher dissatisfaction stemming from the politicization of the government’s research arm during former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s second term.  

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 14, 2025 Published on Nov. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-11-13T19:39:49+07:00

Arif Satria (left) gestures to journalists ahead of his inauguration as the head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2025. Arif Satria (left) gestures to journalists ahead of his inauguration as the head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2025. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

pon taking office as the new head of National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Arif Satria vowed to address years of restructuring disputes and researcher dissatisfaction through stronger consolidation. But the success of such a task will depend on restoring confidence and unity within the country’s fragmented research ecosystem, critics warn.

President Prabowo Subianto swore in Arif during a ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday. He also reappointed Vice Adm. (ret) Amrullan Octavian as the research body’s deputy head, a post the latter has held since 2023.

Speaking at the leadership handover ceremony at the BRIN office in Jakarta on Tuesday, the former rector of IPB University applauded his predecessor Laksana Tri Handoko for managing to create structure, culture and values within the research body during what he called a “crucial” period in its transition into a major organization.

“Now we must move to the next stage, namely internalizing our functions, mission and norms, so that BRIN becomes more robust,” Arif said, as quoted in a statement issued by BRIN on Wednesday.

Among his priorities are consolidating stakeholders across the country’s research ecosystem, starting with BRIN’s internal ranks. To achieve that, Arif is planning to meet with all heads of the agency’s research divisions to map out challenges and set strategic direction, with a view to rolling out quick-win programs in two months.

Read also: Science, innovation at stake under BRIN management

The new head is also pushing for external horizontal consolidation with various state institutions as well as a vertical one with regional administrations, particularly in fields such as food, energy, health and the environment, which align with President Prabowo’s policy priorities.

