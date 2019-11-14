Apple announces the most powerful MacBook ever created: The 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has announced the 16-inch Macbook Pro after months of rumors. With its 8-core processor, potential for 64GB of memory and 8GB of VRAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics, this model is the segment's most powerful iteration to date.

After rumors have been propagating the idea of such a product launch for months, Apple finally revealed on Wednesday the 16-inch MacBook Pro, a model that the company refers to as "The most powerful MacBook ever."

Pros — you asked for it. And it’s here. pic.twitter.com/e0rsV18AKH — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 13, 2019

To earn this title, the variant with the most advanced configuration has:

A 16-inch Retina display

An 8-core processor

Up to 64GB of memory

Radeon Pro 5000M graphics

A Magic keyboard

A Six-speaker sound system

Studio-quality mics

A 100Wh battery

This display is the largest Retina laptop display ever produced by the company; it has a 3072x1920 resolution and delivers nearly 6 million pixels.

The 8-core 9th generation processor with 5.0GHz Turbo Boost Speeds and 64GB of memory work together to "deliver blazing fast performance." In fact, the performance speed is over two times faster than the quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Compared with the same model, this MacBook Pro -- thanks to the improved graphics -- give video editors, gamers and developers faster performance across a variety of software.

The company dropped the problematic butterfly keys used in their most recently launched notebooks in favor of a system that utilizes a scissor mechanism.

Also for the first time, this MacBook Pro can be configured with 8TB of storage -- no external hard drive necessary.

The simplest configuration of the laptop will put owners back $2,400 whereas the more advanced variant complete with 64GB of memory, 8TB of storage, and Final Cut Pro X pre-installed among other features has a price tag of $6,600. All variations are available to order as of today.