Slight increase in October inflation rate indicates healthy purchasing power: Economists

A slight increase in the monthly inflation in October indicates the government’s success in maintaining the price stability and also shows the people’s healthy purchasing power, economists have said. The monthly inflation rate was 0.02 percent in October, a change in direction from September’s 0.27 percent deflation. The year-to-date (ytd) inflation rate has remained at September’s level of 2.2 percent, while the year-on-year (yoy) inflation rate stands at 3.13 percent, lower than the average yoy October inflation rate of 3.35 percent recorded from 2016 to 2018, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) head Suhariyanto announced on Nov. 1. The agency said October’s core inflation rate was 0.17 percent, while administered prices and volatile food prices grew 0.03 percent and fell 0.47 percent, respectively. Core inflation is a measurement of the change of the pr...