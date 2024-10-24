Analysis: KPK leader’s ethical offense spirals into criminal allegation

orruption Eradication Commission (KPK) deputy chief Alexander Marwata is currently under investigation by the Jakarta Police following a public complaint regarding an alleged ethical violation. Such allegations of ethical breaches are not unprecedented within the antigraft body, further diluting its already diminishing credibility.
Alex has been reported to the police for allegedly violating Article 36 of the KPK Law, which prohibits KPK leaders from meeting with suspects or other parties involved in corruption cases. The report is a consequence of his meeting with former Yogyakarta Customs and Excise Office head Eko Darmanto, who is charged with accepting gratuities and committing money laundering amounting to Rp 37 billion.
The Jakarta Police detectives grilled Alex on Oct. 15 in connection with the case. The questioning had been postponed from Oct. 11 upon Alex’s request.
Alex did not deny the allegations about the meeting. He said the encounter took place at the KPK building before Eko was named a suspect in March 2023 and other KPK leaders were aware of the meeting.
Despite Alex’s justification, several legal experts insist that Alex violated KPK supervisory board regulations regarding the ethics of KPK leaders. At the same time, Alex’s actions could also fall foul of the criminal law. Therefore, Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Karyoto said the police were working with the KPK supervisory council in their investigation into the case.
So far, the police have questioned 23 witnesses between April 5 and Oct. 7 in connection with the matter. They include Eko, a KPK employee, and officials from the Finance Ministry’s Inspectorate General.
KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika has made it clear that the antigraft body will not interfere with the ongoing investigation and will fully cooperate with the police.
