Analysis: Prabowo’s cabinet too big to fail

Prabowo announced on Oct. 20 a 109-strong team that comprises 48 ministers, including seven coordinating ministers, 56 deputy ministers and five heads of government bodies.

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 28, 2024

ust after his inauguration, President Prabowo Subianto unveiled his cabinet lineup, demonstrating his accommodative attitude. With most political parties, not to mention organizations like Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, represented in the cabinet, the Prabowo administration looks set to go unopposed in drafting and implementing policies. Prabowo announced on Oct. 20 a 109-strong team that comprises 48 ministers, including seven coordinating ministers, 56 deputy ministers and five heads of government bodies. The President added the list of aides with over a dozen special advisors and special envoys. The new cabinet is the largest since the New Order era. Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet clearly dwarfs the Onward Indonesia Cabinet of former president Joko ‘’Jokowi’’ Widodo, which had 34 ministers, including Prabowo. Among the cabinet members, 17 ministers have served during Jokowi’s presidency, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Pratikno. Politicians from Prabowo’s ruling coalition fill 23 ministerial seats, while 25 are held by non-partisans, including active and retired military and police officers. Golkar Party holds the most ministerial seats with eight, followed by Prabowo’s Gerindra Party with five. Of the eight political parties that form the House of Representatives, two of them, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and the NasDem Party, refuse to join the cabinet despite Prabowo’s invitation. Prabowo also accommodates some non-parliament parties, such as the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), the Gelora Party and the Crescent Star Party (PBB), as well as volunteer groups, which receive ministerial and deputy ministerial seats. Clearly Prabowo, like his predecessors, is attempting to please everyone who contributed to his election win and pledged to support his government. However, the National Awakening Party (PKB) was rewarded three ministerial posts, including one coordinating ministerial job, even though it fought Prabowo in the presidential race. The PKB joined forces with the Prosperous Justice Party and the NasDem Party to support the presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar, the PKB chairman, in the Feb. 14 race. As the dust of the election settled, the three parties jumped ship to the Onward Indonesia Coalition under Prabowo. Political elites are optimistic that the bloated cabinet will help Prabowo’s government realize its programs and campaign promises. With a majority in the House, the Prabowo administration will not face many problems in securing approval of draft laws and budget initiatives. It is safe to say that Prabowo’s legislation program will go unopposed, thanks to his coalition’s firm grip in the House. From the very beginning, Prabowo has demanded loyalty from his aides. He has also required them to attend a series of orientation programs at his mansion in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java and the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java to make sure the cabinet members understand his vision well. The challenge facing Prabowo’s allies is how to strike a fine balance between serving the President’s interests and their own. In supporting Prabowo’s government, the political parties intend to maximize the privilege of being part of the ruling government to pursue their long-term goals, including winning the presidency or vice presidency in the next election. For the time being, the cabinet members will have to learn as quickly as possible how to translate Prabowo’s dreams into concrete actions, or else the President will show them to the door.

According to a politician from the ruling coalition, Prabowo will continue to devise job descriptions for the ministries in the coming months. This restructuring, according to a source, is necessary because of the separation and formation of new ministries, which requires adjustments in resources and budget. "Bureaucratic issues will be an initial challenge for the new cabinet," the source said.

Prabowo also instructed the cabinet members to develop a 100-day program, which will be reviewed during a retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Therefore, ministers are currently synchronizing their programs. According to several sources, they are drawing ideas and direction from Prabowo's inaugural speech on Oct. 20. "Two related ministers have already met to discuss this matter," the source said.

To oversee his large cabinet, Prabowo will also make trusted individuals special staffers to ministers. The source said these special staff members will act as eyes and ears to ensure that ministers, particularly those with political party backgrounds, do not deviate from Prabowo's agenda. "These special staffers will report to Sjafrie Sjamsuddin as the head," the source said.

However, Prabowo also has plans to manage state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He appointed Muliaman Hadad as the head of the Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, which will manage government investments. A source familiar with the formation of the agency said the Danantara Investment Agency will serve as a holding company for SOEs, while the SOEs Ministry will only act as a portfolio. "This is a long-term and gradual plan," the source said.

