Revisiting Indonesia’s surprising BRICS plan

Building BRICS: Government officials attend a plenary session in the outreach/BRICS Plus format at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Reuters/Pool/Maxim Shemetov)

Building BRICS: Government officials attend a plenary session in the outreach/BRICS Plus format at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Reuters/Pool/Maxim Shemetov)

While Indonesia criticizes the Global North for sidelining the interests of the developing powers, it is not in Indonesia’s best interest to be plunged into the vortex of the ongoing geopolitical rivalry.

T he newly inaugurated Foreign Minister Sugiono just announced Indonesia’s readiness for full BRICS membership at the recent Kazan Summit. Although such an embrace was anticipated, considering President Prabowo Subianto’s doorstop interview at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) last year, two aspects of the announcement are still surprising.

First is the timing. No one expected it would happen less than a week after Prabowo assumed office. Such haste invites speculation on whether the move is driven by personal considerations or strategic calculation.

Second is the shift in direction. Despite countless promises of policy continuity, the Prabowo administration seems to be departing from the former administration's caution toward membership in such a geopolitical bloc.

Sugiono’s rationale for BRICS membership initally seems compelling. Instead of citing economic interests, he has invoked Indonesia’s free-and-active foreign policy principles as the driver of the country’s rapprochement.

He reasoned that BRICS could enforce the right to development for developing countries, enable reform of multilateral institutions and serve as a unifying force among the Global South. He went further by saying that the inclusion of Indonesia in the bloc would be beneficial both at home and abroad.

At home, he argued, the BRICS agenda aligns with Prabowo’s priorities of achieving food and energy security, eradicating poverty and promoting resource-based industrialization. Abroad, joining BRICS ostensibly allows Indonesia to act as a bridge builder.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

As tempting as it may be to buy into such arguments, Indonesia’s plan for full-fledged BRICS membership warrants a second thought.