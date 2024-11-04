TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesia, beware of the (unnecessary) BRICS trap

Most of Indonesia’s economic outreach with BRICS countries has happened outside the BRICS framework, thus rendering its outreach through BRICS unnecessary.

Alfin Febrian Basundoro and Trystanto Sanjaya (The Jakarta Post)
Canberra/Rennes
Mon, November 4, 2024

Indonesia, beware of the (unnecessary) BRICS trap Questionable membership: Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants of the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24. (AFP/Alexander Nemenov/Pool)

ew Foreign Minister Sugiono announced recently Indonesia’s interest in joining BRICS at the group’s summit in Kazan, Russia. He underlined Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy by “actively participating in every global forum", and conveyed Indonesia’s wish to uphold and support the Global South’s interests via the grouping.

However, Indonesia should not take BRICS’s official pronouncements at face value. It must read between the lines: Russia is using BRICS to show that it still has supporters from the Global South against the Global North who are supporting Ukraine, thus portraying it as a civilizational struggle.

Additionally, most of Indonesia’s economic outreach with BRICS countries has happened outside the BRICS framework, thus rendering its outreach through BRICS unnecessary.

The BRICS aim is to counterbalance Western economic influence and promote a fairer global governance structure for developing countries or the “Global South”. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 2024 BRICS Summit plenary session emphasized this point.

He criticized the "rule-based order imposed by the West" as a means to restrict development in the Global South. He highlighted the perceived hypocrisy in the West’s approach to global politics, asserting that the world should instead follow “universal principles” that respect the sovereign choices of all nations and uphold international law, a stance aimed at challenging Western dominance.

However, this narrative clashed with his defense of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he portrayed as necessary to counter Kyiv’s “critical threat to Russia’s security and the rights of Russian-speaking people” in Ukraine.

This justification contradicts the Global South’s core principles such as respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, as underscored in the 1955 Bandung Declaration.

Questionable membership: Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants of the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24.
Academia

Indonesia, beware of the (unnecessary) BRICS trap
In hot water: Indonesian Navy seamen prepare to search a fishing boat on Oct. 19, 2024 in the waters bordering the Malacca Strait off Lhokseumawe, Aceh, during a patrol to combat trafficking of goods and people.
Academia

Prabowo government’s strategies for fencing Indonesia’s ocean
Mutuality: Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (left) talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade on July 29. Prabowo and Vučić discussed measures to improve the bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Serbia.
Academia

Serbia and Indonesia: 70 years of friendship

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the declaration of National Solidarity Movement (GSN) in Jakarta on Nov. 2, 2024. The movement is seen as Prabowo's effort to consolidate supports from his volunteer networks to help his administration.
Politics

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants in the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Beyond BRICS rhetoric
A worker folds a ballot for the Bali gubernatorial election at the Tabanan Elections Commission (KPU) logistics warehouse in Bali on Oct. 30, 2024. The election, which voting day slated for Nov. 27, will see two candidate pairs competing: Made Muliawan Arya-Putu Agus Suradnyana and Wayan Koster-I Nyoman Giri Prasta.
Politics

Bali election: Another test for PDI-P’s regional strength

Politics

President Prabowo meets with Jokowi in Surakarta
Tech

US tech firms warn Vietnam's planned law to hamper data centers, social media
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Russia kick off first joint naval drills
Archipelago

Six dead in Flores after volcano erupts
Markets

Dollar slips ahead of US election and as Fed rate cut looms
Editorial

Beyond BRICS rhetoric
Companies

Taiwanese textile manufacturers keen to invest in RI, Airlangga says
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo opts for military discipline in preparing his cabinet
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

