Indonesia, beware of the (unnecessary) BRICS trap

Questionable membership: Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants of the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24. (AFP/Alexander Nemenov/Pool)

Questionable membership: Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants of the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24. (AFP/Alexander Nemenov/Pool)

Most of Indonesia’s economic outreach with BRICS countries has happened outside the BRICS framework, thus rendering its outreach through BRICS unnecessary.

N ew Foreign Minister Sugiono announced recently Indonesia’s interest in joining BRICS at the group’s summit in Kazan, Russia. He underlined Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy by “actively participating in every global forum", and conveyed Indonesia’s wish to uphold and support the Global South’s interests via the grouping.

However, Indonesia should not take BRICS’s official pronouncements at face value. It must read between the lines: Russia is using BRICS to show that it still has supporters from the Global South against the Global North who are supporting Ukraine, thus portraying it as a civilizational struggle.

Additionally, most of Indonesia’s economic outreach with BRICS countries has happened outside the BRICS framework, thus rendering its outreach through BRICS unnecessary.

The BRICS aim is to counterbalance Western economic influence and promote a fairer global governance structure for developing countries or the “Global South”. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 2024 BRICS Summit plenary session emphasized this point.

He criticized the "rule-based order imposed by the West" as a means to restrict development in the Global South. He highlighted the perceived hypocrisy in the West’s approach to global politics, asserting that the world should instead follow “universal principles” that respect the sovereign choices of all nations and uphold international law, a stance aimed at challenging Western dominance.

However, this narrative clashed with his defense of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he portrayed as necessary to counter Kyiv’s “critical threat to Russia’s security and the rights of Russian-speaking people” in Ukraine.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

This justification contradicts the Global South’s core principles such as respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, as underscored in the 1955 Bandung Declaration.