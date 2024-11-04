TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo government’s strategies for fencing Indonesia’s ocean

Settling maritime boundaries must be a priority for Indonesia in order to strengthen and maintain its sovereignty and sovereign rights.

I Made Andi Arsana (The Jakarta Post)
Yogyakarta
Mon, November 4, 2024

Prabowo government’s strategies for fencing Indonesia’s ocean In hot water: Indonesian Navy seamen prepare to search a fishing boat on Oct. 19, 2024 in the waters bordering the Malacca Strait off Lhokseumawe, Aceh, during a patrol to combat trafficking of goods and people. (Antara/Rahmad)

I

had the pleasure and honor of meeting then-foreign minister Retno Marsudi on one of the last days of her tenure. During the meeting, she reminded us about Indonesia’s journey and challenges in settling its maritime boundaries with its neighbors.

Indonesia has so far settled maritime boundaries, partially or fully, with eight of its 10 neighbors. With two of them, Timor-Leste and Palau, maritime boundaries have yet to be established.

During Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s presidency from 2014-2024, three maritime boundary agreements were signed. One with Vietnam in 2022 and two others with Malaysia (2023).

It is not easy to judge whether the three agreements could justify that maritime diplomacy during the Jokowi administration was a success. Maritime boundary negotiation is by no means easy. The agreement between Indonesia and Vietnam in 2023, for example, took 25-30 years to finalize. The 2023 agreements with Malaysia were both new, following the first one established in 1969.

The Jokowi administration’s performance in this area equaled that of his predecessor Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who managed to settle three maritime boundary agreements with Singapore’s west segment (2009), the Philippines (2014) and Singapore’s east segment (2014).

In total, Indonesia has 21 maritime boundary agreements with eight neighbors. While Indonesia can be considered as one of the most productive countries in producing maritime boundary agreements, many segments remain unsettled. Settling those boundaries will be the homework of the new leaders.

Newly installed President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Sugiono, a young Gerindra Party politician, as the new foreign minister. It is intriguing to observe that a politician is now serving as foreign minister, as for the last two decades, Indonesia has always had a career diplomat in this position.

Questionable membership: Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants of the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24.
Academia

Indonesia, beware of the (unnecessary) BRICS trap
In hot water: Indonesian Navy seamen prepare to search a fishing boat on Oct. 19, 2024 in the waters bordering the Malacca Strait off Lhokseumawe, Aceh, during a patrol to combat trafficking of goods and people.
Academia

Prabowo government’s strategies for fencing Indonesia’s ocean
Mutuality: Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (left) talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade on July 29. Prabowo and Vučić discussed measures to improve the bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Serbia.
Academia

Serbia and Indonesia: 70 years of friendship

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the declaration of National Solidarity Movement (GSN) in Jakarta on Nov. 2, 2024. The movement is seen as Prabowo's effort to consolidate supports from his volunteer networks to help his administration.
Politics

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants in the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Beyond BRICS rhetoric
A worker folds a ballot for the Bali gubernatorial election at the Tabanan Elections Commission (KPU) logistics warehouse in Bali on Oct. 30, 2024. The election, which voting day slated for Nov. 27, will see two candidate pairs competing: Made Muliawan Arya-Putu Agus Suradnyana and Wayan Koster-I Nyoman Giri Prasta.
Politics

Bali election: Another test for PDI-P’s regional strength

Politics

President Prabowo meets with Jokowi in Surakarta
Tech

US tech firms warn Vietnam's planned law to hamper data centers, social media
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Russia kick off first joint naval drills
Archipelago

Six dead in Flores after volcano erupts
Markets

Dollar slips ahead of US election and as Fed rate cut looms
Editorial

Beyond BRICS rhetoric
Companies

Taiwanese textile manufacturers keen to invest in RI, Airlangga says
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo opts for military discipline in preparing his cabinet
