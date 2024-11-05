TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Maximizing mineral downstreaming and geothermal to boost growth

Geothermal power development in Indonesia still faces several major stumbling blocks for investors, such as high up-front capital including for exploration surveys and drilling.

Edi Permadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Maximizing mineral downstreaming and geothermal to boost growth Harnessing nature: A worker carries sacks of manure on Aug. 19, 2020 at a farm near the geothermal well belonging to PT Geo Dipa Energi at Dieng Plateau in Banjarnegara regency, Central Java. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

S

ingapore's DBS Bank Report-Indonesia Spotlight 2024 notes a business and economic climate where Indonesia's comparative advantages of abundant natural resources and many young talents are driving its economic growth. The country has experienced a decade of stable growth and heavy infrastructure investment.

This is in line with President Prabowo Subianto's strategy, which places mineral and coal sectors as part of foreign investment projects to support the economic growth target of 8 percent. How has the investment realization from this sector been achieved so far? What is the condition of the mining industry in Indonesia?

In addition to being capital-intensive and high-tech, investors are still facing various external challenges. It starts from the uncertainty in obtaining business permits up to different interpretations of the implementation rules or technical instructions.

According to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, there are 883 Work Budget Plan (RKAB) applications filed by investors this year, 587 of which have been approved, and 121 rejected. Meanwhile, for mineral companies, out of 731 RKAB applications received and evaluated, 201 were processed, with 191 approved and the remaining 10 rejected.

Could this be one of the reasons why investment realization in the mineral and coal sector in the first half of 2024 only reached US$2.4 billion or 26 percent of the total target?

In the coal sector, investment can be boosted by downstreaming high-calorie coal to increase its domestic value. Foreign demand for this type of coal is increasing, as it is widely used to build steam power plants.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Steam power plants still use low or medium-calorie coal. The use of high-calorie coal is more efficient because its emissions are lower, and it is also more environmentally friendly even though the maturation process takes longer than low or medium-calorie coal. The price of high-grade coal has the potential to be processed to become metallurgical coal.

Popular

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali
KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

Related Articles

Maximizing mineral downstreaming and geothermal to boost growth

Open letter to Prabowo: Addressing Indonesia's key challenges in trade and investment

Size does matter: Large cabinet could hurt new investment

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Leading Indonesia's charge toward 8% growth in a bold new era

Related Article

Maximizing mineral downstreaming and geothermal to boost growth

Open letter to Prabowo: Addressing Indonesia's key challenges in trade and investment

Size does matter: Large cabinet could hurt new investment

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Leading Indonesia's charge toward 8% growth in a bold new era

Popular

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali
KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

More in Opinion

 View more
Air Force personnel check packages of humanitarian aid that will be sent to Palestine, on Nov. 4, 2023, at the Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in Jakarta. The Indonesian government dispatches 51.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid for people in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Academia

The significance of synchronizing foreign and defense policies

Bald patch: Larges swaths of cleared land divides a smallholder oil palm plantation during a tree regeneration program on April 29, 2023, in Mesuji Raya district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra.
Academia

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Harnessing nature: A worker carries sacks of manure on Aug. 19, 2020 at a farm near the geothermal well belonging to PT Geo Dipa Energi at Dieng Plateau in Banjarnegara regency, Central Java.
Academia

Maximizing mineral downstreaming and geothermal to boost growth

Highlight
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators name him a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of former lawmaker son Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a murder case of his girlfriend as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court.
Editorial

Justice for some
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto posed for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Ministry to inspect skyrocketing fees in tourism spots amid protests
Regional Elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Economy

Bank lending to MSMEs slows down despite govt push
Editorial

Justice for some
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Jakarta

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally
Society

Indonesia backs COP16 decision on indigenous body, meaning more work at home
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Maximizing mineral downstreaming and geothermal to boost growth

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.