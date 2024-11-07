TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
BRICS welcomes Indonesia: A view from New Delhi

Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa will help prevent BRICS from becoming a part of a bipolar international order, keeping it more in the center.

Gurjit Singh (The Jakarta Post)
New Delhi
Thu, November 7, 2024

Expanding: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23. (Reuters/Alexander Nemenov)
G20 Indonesia 2022

After considerable negotiation, BRICS decided to invite 13 new partner countries. These will not be members of BRICS, but in a new category of partners. They evidently meet the criteria set forth in the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg last year.

It is recalled that at that summit, while adopting the criteria for admitting new partner countries, the summit suddenly decided to admit six countries as BRICS members directly. These included Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Among them, Argentina withdrew and the Saudis have remained diffident.

Indonesia would have been a definite shoo-in but balked at that time, saying that they had not yet had consultation among ASEAN countries to proceed. Now the winds of change are blowing in BRICS and ASEAN countries stand to gain. Among the 13 new partner countries, four, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, are from within ASEAN. None have had an ASEAN consultation prior to their initiative to reach out to BRICS.

India welcomes the expansion of the ASEAN presence in BRICS, even as partners, because they bring a semblance of balance and engagement and share a partnership with India. While Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam were keen to join, Indonesia’s change of heart has been most welcome since electing President Prabowo Subianto.

India welcomes Indonesia into the BRICS partnership as a steadfast and longstanding strategic partner bilaterally and through ASEAN and related regional bodies.

BRICS works on consensus and after the new members’ inclusion, this is more difficult to achieve as each brings their regional divisions into play.

Among the 22 countries in BRICS+ now, Africa has six, ASEAN has four, while Central Asia has two, Latin America, three and the Arab countries are now four.

An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice in Singosari, Malang, East Java, on Sept. 25, 2024. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia.
Academia

Improving food production in the era of increasing challenges
Expanding: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23.
Academia

BRICS welcomes Indonesia: A view from New Delhi
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the narrow format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS

Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano belches colossal ash tower
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

America's choice
Pedestrians wait to cross the street as a large digital display shows images of US Republican candidate Donald Trump (top right) and US Democrat candidate Kamala Harris (top left), outside a train station in central Tokyo on November 6, 2024.
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election

Regulations

Prabowo tells ministries to cut budget for trips, ceremonies
Middle East and Africa

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Regulations

Prabowo adds two high-ranking Finance Ministry positions
Academia

Improving food production in the era of increasing challenges
Economy

Uncertainty prevails as top exporter Vietnam braces for volatility with Trump
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano belches colossal ash tower
Asia & Pacific

Xi urges US to 'get along' as he congratulates Trump
Regulations

Australia proposes 'world-leading' ban on social media for children under 16
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.