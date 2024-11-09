TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

This “citizen-first” approach would ensure equitable access to public spaces, affordable housing and environmentally sustainable infrastructure, creating a resilient city that safeguards its residents against climate impacts.

Elisa Sutanudjaja (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 9, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question Bumper-to-bumper: Motorists wait in traffic on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Jakarta during the evening rush hour on Nov, 6, 2024. The National Police Traffic Directorate has recorded 19.4 million motorcycles and 3.9 million cars across Greater Jakarta this month. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

A

s Jakarta prepares to relinquish its status as Indonesia’s capital, discussions are emerging about transforming it into a global city; an ambition that could elevate Jakarta alongside cities like Tokyo, New York, London, Sydney and Amsterdam. Each of these cities has unique strengths that allow it to thrive as a hub of economy, culture and innovation.

Tokyo, for example, is celebrated for its efficient public transportation and density management, serving as a model compact city while preserving its cultural identity. Similarly, New York stands as a financial and cultural powerhouse, with Wall Street driving the global economy. Amsterdam, through its “I Amsterdam” campaign, branded itself as an open and inclusive city, drawing in creative professionals and tourists alike.

According to the Global Cities Index by Oxford Economics, a global city is one that drives the global economy by connecting international markets, influencing economic decisions and fostering innovation. Cities like New York, London and Tokyo consistently rank at the top, excelling in financial strength, technological innovation and cultural influence. Ideally, a global city becomes a center of dynamic idea exchange and growth, where diverse perspectives foster continuous development.

However, this vision comes with complexities, as highlighted by researchers Saskia Sassen and Ananya Roy. Sassen, in her work on global cities, points out that while these cities attract significant investment, they also risk deepening social inequalities.

New York, for instance, epitomizes this paradox, where economic prosperity coexists with social disparity. Sassen argues that even as global cities have immense economic potential, they also face significant social challenges, underscoring the importance of ensuring that economic gains benefit the broader population and not just a select few.

Jakarta, one of Southeast Asia’s largest metropolitan areas, has also gained attention as an emerging global city. However, it faces substantial challenges, such as infrastructural gaps and widening social inequalities.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Large-scale projects like Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and the giant seawall are key to Jakarta’s economic aspirations, yet these projects raise concerns about their social impact on low-income residents. Experts argue that transforming Jakarta into a global city that genuinely benefits its people requires balancing economic growth with social equity, empowering citizens instead of solely focusing on investors.

Popular

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Prabowo sets tone with Trump ahead of maiden visit

Prabowo sets tone with Trump ahead of maiden visit

Related Articles

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

The Red and White Cabinet: Between Prabowo's goals and the 2029 race

Trans Jatim to add 24 new shelters on Madura route

Balancing legacy and ambition

Jokowi's populism covers up legacy of human rights neglect

Related Article

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

The Red and White Cabinet: Between Prabowo's goals and the 2029 race

Trans Jatim to add 24 new shelters on Madura route

Balancing legacy and ambition

Jokowi's populism covers up legacy of human rights neglect

Popular

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Prabowo sets tone with Trump ahead of maiden visit

Prabowo sets tone with Trump ahead of maiden visit

More in Opinion

 View more
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: Freepic)
Academia

ASEAN, Canada work together for health security
Summit prep: A woman walks past a sign of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku on Oct. 31, 2024
Academia

Can COP29 deliver climate justice and finance for the Global South?
President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman (left) and a technician, operates a rice harvester on Nov. 3, 2024, during his visit to a farm in Telaga Sari village, Merauke regency, South Papua, as part of the government’s commitment to accelerate its food security program.
Academia

Unraveling the complexities of human security in Papua

Highlight
Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi attends a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission I overseeing information at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 10, 2024.
Politics

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case
Apple CEO Tim Cook reacts as he leaves the Apple Developers Academy during his visit to Indonesia in Tangerang, Banten, on April 17, 2024.
Editorial

Invest or go home!
Residents watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki from Eputobi village in Titihena, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 8, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano spews huge ash tower, exclusion zone widened

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Fatal Tanjung Priok inferno highlights fire hazard in crowded Jakarta
Economy

China consumer prices rise at slower rate in October
Society

Proposal to revive the national exam draws mixed reactions
Economy

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s promise to achieve food self-sufficiency amid import reliance
Editorial

Invest or go home!
Markets

Stock markets waver after US election rally, rate cut
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano spews huge ash tower, exclusion zone widened
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.