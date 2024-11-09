Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Bumper-to-bumper: Motorists wait in traffic on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Jakarta during the evening rush hour on Nov, 6, 2024. The National Police Traffic Directorate has recorded 19.4 million motorcycles and 3.9 million cars across Greater Jakarta this month. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

Bumper-to-bumper: Motorists wait in traffic on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Jakarta during the evening rush hour on Nov, 6, 2024. The National Police Traffic Directorate has recorded 19.4 million motorcycles and 3.9 million cars across Greater Jakarta this month. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

This “citizen-first” approach would ensure equitable access to public spaces, affordable housing and environmentally sustainable infrastructure, creating a resilient city that safeguards its residents against climate impacts.

A s Jakarta prepares to relinquish its status as Indonesia’s capital, discussions are emerging about transforming it into a global city; an ambition that could elevate Jakarta alongside cities like Tokyo, New York, London, Sydney and Amsterdam. Each of these cities has unique strengths that allow it to thrive as a hub of economy, culture and innovation.

Tokyo, for example, is celebrated for its efficient public transportation and density management, serving as a model compact city while preserving its cultural identity. Similarly, New York stands as a financial and cultural powerhouse, with Wall Street driving the global economy. Amsterdam, through its “I Amsterdam” campaign, branded itself as an open and inclusive city, drawing in creative professionals and tourists alike.

According to the Global Cities Index by Oxford Economics, a global city is one that drives the global economy by connecting international markets, influencing economic decisions and fostering innovation. Cities like New York, London and Tokyo consistently rank at the top, excelling in financial strength, technological innovation and cultural influence. Ideally, a global city becomes a center of dynamic idea exchange and growth, where diverse perspectives foster continuous development.

However, this vision comes with complexities, as highlighted by researchers Saskia Sassen and Ananya Roy. Sassen, in her work on global cities, points out that while these cities attract significant investment, they also risk deepening social inequalities.

New York, for instance, epitomizes this paradox, where economic prosperity coexists with social disparity. Sassen argues that even as global cities have immense economic potential, they also face significant social challenges, underscoring the importance of ensuring that economic gains benefit the broader population and not just a select few.

Jakarta, one of Southeast Asia’s largest metropolitan areas, has also gained attention as an emerging global city. However, it faces substantial challenges, such as infrastructural gaps and widening social inequalities.

Large-scale projects like Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and the giant seawall are key to Jakarta’s economic aspirations, yet these projects raise concerns about their social impact on low-income residents. Experts argue that transforming Jakarta into a global city that genuinely benefits its people requires balancing economic growth with social equity, empowering citizens instead of solely focusing on investors.