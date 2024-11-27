From COP16 to INC5: Will ASEAN champion the fight against plastic pollution?

Workers in wooden boats clean up plastic waste floating on the surface of the Citarum River on June 12, 2024, in Batujajar, West Bandung regency, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

Will ASEAN maintain its proactive momentum from COP16, leveraging the opportunity to lead on public interest and regional welfare, or remain overshadowed on the global stage?

W hen the COP16 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Colombia concluded, ASEAN countries demonstrated varied approaches to the main negotiation agenda items, including biodiversity funding and the inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IP&LCs).

The Philippines stood out as a champion, advocating for IP&LC rights in marine and coastal conservation while emphasizing the integration of climate and biodiversity goals. Malaysia called for stronger regional collaboration on biodiversity finance, with support from Indonesia.

Despite these efforts, ASEAN’s overall presence in the negotiations has been less prominent compared to other regions, though there remains significant potential for leadership, as demonstrated by the Philippines’ proactive stance.

Right now, the world is focused on another critical multilateral environmental agreement, the Global Plastic Treaty. At the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC 5) in Busan, South Korea, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, ASEAN’s participation will be pivotal.

Will they maintain their proactive momentum from COP16, leveraging the opportunity to lead on public interest and regional welfare, or remain overshadowed on the global stage?

Plastic pollution poses multifaceted threats to human health, the environment and the economy. From production to disposal, plastic is one of the planet’s most carbon-intensive industries, with its carbon footprint doubling in less than 30 years to account for nearly 5 percent of total annual greenhouse gas emissions, significantly impacting the Southeast Asia region.

To avoid the severe impacts of plastic pollution on health and the environment, a fundamental shift in how plastics are produced, used and managed is urgently needed. Yet, even as the world grapples with the plastics crisis, production continues to rise.